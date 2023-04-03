Construction Combine

The annual Construction Combine was held last week. The event teaches high school students and community members new trades.

The Construction Combine offers high school students aged 16 and up or any interested community member an opportunity to learn a new trade in the construction industry, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, flooring, roofing and more. The event was held last Wednesday and Thursday and had nearly double the number of participants compared to last year with approximately 90 students in attendance on both days.

“With that exposure, it allows them to kind of see what that trade is about and if that's something they would like to go into for a living,” said Angela Wilhelm, the marketing coordinator for Idaho State University's Continuing Education and Workforce Training. “The contractors that come out to teach those particular trades volunteer their time to do this and if they see potential in one of the participants, they have the ability to offer them a job.”

Participants of this year's Construction Combine worked to build sheds for 11 local veterans.
Pictured are 10 of the 11 veterans who received a shed that was built during this year's Construction Combine.
Kurt Stafford talks to the team of students who built his shed during the annual Construction Combine.
