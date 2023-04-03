The Construction Combine offers high school students aged 16 and up or any interested community member an opportunity to learn a new trade in the construction industry, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, flooring, roofing and more. The event was held last Wednesday and Thursday and had nearly double the number of participants compared to last year with approximately 90 students in attendance on both days.
“With that exposure, it allows them to kind of see what that trade is about and if that's something they would like to go into for a living,” said Angela Wilhelm, the marketing coordinator for Idaho State University's Continuing Education and Workforce Training. “The contractors that come out to teach those particular trades volunteer their time to do this and if they see potential in one of the participants, they have the ability to offer them a job.”
The event concludes by donating sheds that the students built to local veterans, and this year they had 11 veterans receive a shed. Home Depot supplied the majority of the items needed to build the sheds, and Denny’s Wrecker Service delivered them to the veterans’ homes free of charge.
Kurt Stafford, a veteran of the Marine Corps and a former high school teacher of 20 years, was very proud of the event and was elated to receive his shed.
“(The event) is awesome,” Stafford said. “Our veterans are out there defending the country, but our tradesmen are what built this country. To see high school students excited and learning trades was overwhelming to me. Young men and women in career technical education are just what we need in this country today.”
The construction combine allows students to learn a trade in two days rather than pursuing a two- to eight-year degree.
“At Idaho State University, our primary goal is to educate students and get them on a path that leads them to not just any career, but a viable career that can give what I would consider to be a livable wage,” Wilhelm said. “It’s really a way for us to extend education programs and career paths beyond traditional education.”
Scott Stephens, the founder of the Construction Combine, created the event with ISU in 2017 and it has since expanded statewide because of its popularity. Wilhelm said there is also talk about it expanding to nearby states as well.
“We want this to be a very open event, and we want people to feel like they can be involved in it no matter what,” Stephens said. “I’m hoping that it’s a movement that goes throughout the country. I’ve had people contact me from Indiana and Oregon that were interested in doing an event similar to ours.”
There were many people and companies involved in making the Construction Combine a reality. Though the list is too long for Stephens to relay, he wanted to give a special thank you to Home Depot for being an essential part of the program and the Titan Center for allowing the event to be held in their facility to accommodate for the weather.
“The coolest part about it is how many people come together to make it a success. We’re so grateful to those who support us,” Stephens said.
