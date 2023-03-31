The entrepreneur behind Wild Noodle BBQ food truck has his sights set on serving savory eats to residents of Pocatello and Chubbuck soon.
Owner and operator Tyler Despain says he’s ready to bring a fresh take on classic barbeque and noodle dishes, fusing the concepts to create something new and exciting.
“I've always wanted to do food my way and realized early on working in the industry that the only way you can do that is by owning your own business,” Despain said.
Steaming hot broths made from scratch, smoked beef cheek ramen, pork rice bowls and fried enoki (mushrooms) were only some of the delectable fare mentioned. Korean corn dogs were also teased as a potential down-the-line treat.
“They’re half sausage and usually have straight mozzarella cheese,” Despain said of the Korean snack. “… They are cheesy, indulgent, and they have a sourdough breading on the outside instead of corn breading. So, a little bit of a different flavor profile, but they’re awesome.”
For Despain, his particular focus lies in aforementioned flavor profiles, with a focus on “savory and umami,” umami being the taste sensation that can be found in everything from fish, cured meats and fresh vegetables like tomatoes as well as in the earthy flavors of mushrooms.
Despain, however, is well aware of the locals’ penchant for the rudimentary "classic food" but hopes to marry the contemporary with the creative.
“Everyone has their bases … Finger steaks are very common here. Meat and potatoes,” Despain said. “We're very much in that area … trying to connect that with being able to experiment and incorporate with different cuisines, cultures.”
Despain also maintains an active Instagram with beautifully curated dishes where he can flex his foodie fusion in the Wild West of the web. Aesthetic here is paramount, with Despain spending anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes setting up. He hopes to apply that same artisanal concept to the food truck.
“So that is very much going for the art side of food, which I absolutely love,” Despain said. “The way I'm trying to incorporate into (the) food truck, which is more like fast-casual food, I am trying to make everything streamlined. A good half of the preparation is spent on making it look good in the bowl. I've been working with a local friend who's been helping me make sure my logo looks great. We're ordering custom bowls that look good. So trying to make the appearance of the truck, our bowls, everything we put out kind of fit along that artsy line that I adore so much.”
However, the process to get to this point has been a barrier in its own regard. Despain is building the Wild Noodle BBQ food truck from scratch, on his own time and with his own funding. Tirelessly working, welding, outfitting and toiling over what will soon be his cuisine crucible.
“The food truck has for sure been interesting. Obviously doing anything yourself tends to be cheaper than buying it from a producer,” Despain said. “I spent a good six months watching YouTube tutorials of different food truck producers, things like that. In January, we decided to launch into this venture and found a truck down in Utah. We went and bought it and I have spent almost every weekend since then, ... eight to 10 hours a day, building this food truck from the ground up. I'm very glad that I'm doing it, though, because then I know the ins and outs and everything of this truck.
“It's been hard. … I usually spend two or three hours after I get off my normal day job working on the truck as well on little things. … It's been a journey. And I'm excited to get it done.”
Additionally, Despain wishes to procure all of his ingredients locally within Idaho, teasing a potential team-up that would include bison on the menu.
“We're going to be focusing on local producers so we're hoping to work with DP Grassroots Bison out of McCammon and we're also going to be working with a few other local suppliers.” Despain said.
Despain is expecting that the Wild Noodle BBQ food truck will be ready to go by the middle or end of May this year. When questioned what foodie wisdom he could impart on the citizens of Pocatello, Despain remarked:
“Never be scared of food and always eat with an open mind.”
You can follow Wild Noodle BBQ on Instagram: instagram.com/wildnoodlebbq.
