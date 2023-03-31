ipa braised pork chashu

Tyler Despain created this IPA-braised pork chashu, finished with a powdered mustard and honey served with somen noodles and in a pork chintan shoyu broth.

 Photo courtesy of Tyler Despain

The entrepreneur behind Wild Noodle BBQ food truck has his sights set on serving savory eats to residents of Pocatello and Chubbuck soon.

Owner and operator Tyler Despain says he’s ready to bring a fresh take on classic barbeque and noodle dishes, fusing the concepts to create something new and exciting.

Tyler Despain is planning on opening his Wild Noodle BBQ food truck in May. It will be serving the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.
Rice bowl

Rice bowls will be one of the items offered at Wild Noodle BBQ.
vegetable udon

Tyler Despain created this vegetable udon with seared skirt steak and finished with XO sauce.

