A new prepared meal company has come to the Idaho Falls area. Prepp'd capitalizes on the recent craze for nutritious, easy-to-prepare meals. The trend makes sense in a time when everyone seems to be simultaneously busier than ever while wanting to be as healthy as possible.
Company founder Chris Parrett has always had a passion for food. It started when he was a teenager. He loved to make elaborate, sweet confectioneries for his friends and family.
"I loved the reaction people had while eating them, but then I was also eating them," Parrett said. "... I was in a state where I was overweight, I was unhappy, I was angry at the world, I was angry at myself."
Parrett’s weight got to the point at which it exacerbated a medical condition, causing him serious pain.
"It was only through a change in my lifestyle that I was able to get control of my life and get control of my pain," Parrett said. "Ever since then, I've just been an advocate for healthy food with real ingredients that take care of you and take care of your body."
However, he soon learned how much time and energy it took to eat well. He was spending nearly half his weekend in the kitchen preparing nutritious meals for the week.
One day, he was explaining all this to his personal trainer, Brianne Clark. Clark studied exercise physiology with an emphasis in nutrition at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.
“That was usually the biggest excuse I got as a personal trainer,” Clark said. "It was always, ‘I don’t have time to cook.' ... I saw that there was a big need to make healthy food convenient. I wanted to give people a way to live that lifestyle without having to spend 12 hours in the kitchen each week cooking on Sunday."
Clark, who was already preparing healthy meals for herself and her neighbors, offered to do the same for Parrett.
"And her food was really good. I was like, 'This is a lot easier and if I want to buy this, somebody else will want to buy this,'" Parrett said.
During their morning workouts together, the pair talked about how great it would be if more people had access to the same nutritious meals they were eating.
“It was kind of brainstorming at 6 a.m. during a personal training session,” Clark remembered.
“I’d be mid-lift saying, ‘We should start a business together,’” Parrett said.
The idea of launching a business was not a novel one for Parrett. He already owns Social Hustle, a successful marketing agency with offices in Idaho Falls and Austin, Texas. He started the company four years ago with his former Rigby High School classmate Dalin Bernard. Parrett convinced Bernard that a meal-prepping business should be their next venture.
“We had a marketing engine where we could start a business and plug it into it,” Parrett said. "We were able to say, ‘Great, I’ve got a team that can do branding, that can do the website, that can do the marketing, that can do the HR.' ... I’ve done all of these different pieces that a startup has to figure out. All I needed was the brains behind the meals and that’s where Bri (Clark) came in."
When the pandemic shutdown left Clark temporarily out of a job, she decided there would never be a better time. She also was driven by the same desire to help people eat healthy that inspired her to begin cooking all her family’s meals as a teenager.
“It took him a couple of months to convince me to leave my day job,” Clark said. "It was definitely the right decision, but it was terrifying for a while."
And so Prepp’d was born. The owners say the last six months in a new industry have been a learning experience. They began working on the business in March and officially launched on July 4. Now, Prepp’d has around 50 people signed up on their meal subscription plan. They also see a good number of walk-in customers.
"We’ll sell out a fridge in a day. We had 30 people come in on Monday and just clean out the fridge,” Parrett said.
The company is currently in the midst of its biggest transformation yet. They have temporarily stopped taking on new clients while they overhaul their system to incorporate everything they have learned in the last three months. That includes new meal plan options, a new website format and new foods. The relaunch is set for Oct. 8.
“We’re thinking of this as our grand opening," Parrett said. "We had so much to learn that we never did a real grand opening. We just didn’t know what was going to happen. Now, we’ve got a good client base. We know that it is profitable. We’ve got a new site with functionalities that everyone has asked for. We're excited to really just launch the whole thing over again."
Prepp’d meals each come with one protein, one carb and one vegetable. For example, one Prepp’d meal is sliced pork tenderloin glazed with a honey balsamic marinade. That protein is then paired with rice and crunchy Brussels sprouts topped with bacon bits. Customers can opt to pick up their meals in-store for free or get their meals delivered in insulated packing that keeps meals good for up to six hours. Prepp’d will deliver a bulk order of meals twice per week. The freshly cooked meals can be put in the refrigerator and reheated later. The meals sell for between $8.49 to $9.99 with a $6.99 delivery fee. Starting in October, the company will deliver anywhere between Sugar City and Shelley.
Prepp'd, located at 3102 S. 25th E. in Ammon, is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
To learn more about the company, go to preppdmeals.com.