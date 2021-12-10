Alpine Animal Hospital Giving Tree

The tree at Alpine Animal Hospital where donations are kept.

 Maddy Long/Idaho State Journal

Alpine Animal Hospital in Chubbuck is collecting donations for pet owners in need.

They are collecting donations throughout the month, and on Christmas Eve, they will prepare the donations into care packages that will be given out to people. 

The donations are placed under a giving tree in the lobby of the hospital. It is one of the first things people see when they walk into the building. Donations include dog and cat food, pet toys and kitty litter. People can also make monetary donations, and they are able to write their name on a paw print-shaped paper ornament that will be put on the tree.

Kysha Longstaff, human resource manager at Alpine, says of the event, "I love seeing the reactions of people when we give them their care packages. It's amazing to see how much a bag of cat food can mean to someone."

The animal hospital first did this was last year, and they plan to continue to do it in the years to come.

"We'll keep doing it until people don't donate anymore," said Longstaff.

Alpine will continue to take donations until Dec. 23.