Alpine Animal Hospital in Chubbuck is collecting donations for pet owners in need.
They are collecting donations throughout the month, and on Christmas Eve, they will prepare the donations into care packages that will be given out to pet owners who may be struggling to provide for their animals.
The donations are placed under a giving tree in the lobby of the hospital. It is one of the first things people see when they walk into the building. Donations include dog and cat food, pet toys and kitty litter. People can also make monetary donations, and they are able to write their name on a paw print-shaped paper ornament that will be put on the tree.
Kysha Longstaff, human resource manager at Alpine, says of the event, "I love seeing the reactions of people when we give them their care packages. It's nice to see how something as simple as a bag of cat food can mean to someone."
The animal hospital first did this was last year. The idea came from Dr. Steve Haymore, one of the veterinarians at Alpine Animal Hospital.
“It was something he had wanted to do for a long time,” Longstaff said. "And last year we were finally able to do it."
The clinic loved the event, and they plan to continue to hold it in the years to come.
"We'll keep doing it until people don't donate anymore," Longstaff said.
Alpine will continue to take donations until Dec. 23. If anyone knows of someone who could benefit from Alpine’s efforts, they are encouraged to go to the clinic and nominate that person for a care package.
