POCATELLO — Shy Friedley is welding her past — literally — into art business called Car Part Art and finding a niche that has brought peace, purpose and meaning to her life as well as a unique connection with her patrons. Though art had been Friedley’s original major many years ago, life interfered and directed her to become an auto-mechanic instead. Unwittingly, this path now allows her to talk more fluently the same language of those who love her art.
Though Friedley only started selling her metal art only about a year ago, she discovered her love for it over 14 years ago when she began school at the College of Southern Idaho. While taking a sculpture class, Shy learned to use an oxyacetylene torch to weld the metal pieces of her sculpture together, and the passion for working with metal and welding was born.
“I thought working with the torch and metal was fascinating,” Friedley said. “I knew I had to take more welding classes.”
Friedley decided to become a certified welder to support her art on the side, but in the middle of the welding program Friedley said life had different plans.
At age 19, Friedley developed a relationship with one of the welding students in her program. She left school with him and they traveled around the United States for three and a half years, living out of an old pickup truck together and eventually with their two children. When her children were 3 and 18 months Friedley decided that that life was not for her family.
“It was a hard decision, but it came down to staying in a horrible toxic relationship, and I didn’t want to raise my kids like that,” Friedley said. “I wanted my kids to have stability and safety and security. For three and a half years I nor my kids knew what that was like.”
Friedley moved to Haley, Idaho, where she took a job cleaning houses for a few years. During that time, Friedley said she again got involved in another relationship that left her pregnant and single with a third child.
In her mid-20s, a single mother of three children, Friedley took a good look at reality and decided that cleaning houses was not what she wanted for herself of her children for the rest of their lives. In 2015, her parents invited her to come live with them in Arco, where she had grown up and where her father, Gene Davies, owns the Gene’s Automotive Shop, a setting that had been a big part of Friedley’s youth. She began to think seriously about becoming an auto-mechanic herself.
“I needed a job that would make it worth my time and still have more time with my kids,” Friedley said. “I sat down with my dad and we talked.”
Because most automotive schools require a sponsor — a shop that will provide the hands-on training required while a student is in school — Friedley asked her father to sponsor her and offered to come back and work for him in his shop after she graduated. He agreed.
Friedley started CSI’s Automotive Service Education two-year program in the fall of 2015.
“There just happened to be two spots left in the program, so at the last minute I signed up and the stars all aligned to make it happen,” Friedley said.
Out of the 20 students in the class, Friedley was one of two women.
When asked if she was treated differently for being a woman in the program, Friedley said, “A few of the guys looked at me skeptically, but I actually got more challenge later working for my dad as a mechanic. … For some of his 1960s generation of customers to see a woman doing a man’s job was unusual. They weren’t confident yet that I could do the job and work on their vehicles even though I was going to school and becoming certified. To them, it wasn’t my place.”
Friedley said it took extra work to earn their trust.
“I decided to keep my head down and do a good job," she said. "I had to have the determination to prove them wrong. I went above and beyond what they expected — leaving things cleaner than I found them and being as professional as possible.”
Though Friedley was several years older than the other “fresh-out-of-high school” students in her automotive class, she wasn’t the oldest. Mike Friedley was five years older than her and eventually became her husband in 2016. They both graduated in 2017 and then worked for Friedley’s father.
It was there that Friedley started “playing around” in her dad’s shop with welding parts together into art like she had done when she had been an art major years before.
“I still had that desire to create things,” Friedley said. “I just started putting things together and it became my outlet — my therapy. … My dad has been in business since the ’70s so he has just about any vehicle part, gears, engines, transmissions laying around everywhere.”
Interestingly, Friedley had gained more from her father’s genetics than just a love for working with metal and tools. Her father had also wanted to be an artist.
“In the early ’70s, when my parents graduated high school, painting wasn’t something that he could do and make money and raise a family,” Friedley said. “Dad used to paint in oils and my mom still has several of his oil paintings. … My dad thinks what I do now with my art is really cool.”
In December 2018, Friedley decided to sell some of her creations at the Arco Festival of Trees.
“I did so well,” Friedley said. “The positive response I got was awesome. My favorite part was when the guys would stop by my booth and say, ‘Oh, I know what that is!’ when they pointed to a part and then they’d sit and visit with me. I think they liked that I knew what I was talking about. It was a new connection I didn’t expect and I wasn’t being looked at like I shouldn’t be there.”
The Friedleys moved to Pocatello in May of 2019 when Mike took a job working for Hirning Buick GMC. In between caring for their now four children, Shy designates time to create and sell her own creations such as figurines, ornaments, clocks, her best-selling baby dragons whose bodies are made out of chains and the wings out of cut up transmission snap rings. She also makes custom furniture such as tables, benches and shelves.
Now at age 31, Friedley’s life looks very different than it did 14 years ago.
“Mike took on the responsibility of providing us with a full-time job and working his butt off so that I have the opportunity to pursue my dreams and to not give up on them,” Friedley said. “… You go through so many things in life. You have to believe that there’s got to be some purpose or niche or reason for it somewhere. Finding that niche gave me an ‘ah-ha’ moment where I knew that this is what I was supposed to do.”
Shy Friedley will be selling her Car Part Art at the Goodbye Hello Spring Craft Fair in April at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello, and she is a regular at the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, which kicks off in May. Her art is also on Facebook (facebook.com/carpartartbyshy), on Instagram (@carpartartbyshy) and on Etsy at “CarPartArtandCustoms.” She can be contacted directly at carpartartbyshy@gmail.com.