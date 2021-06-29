SouthEastern Idaho Community Action Agency began construction on the Alpine Crossing affordable housing project in Chubbuck amid an affordable housing shortage in the Gate City area, which is causing higher homelessness rates, according to experts.
“We're currently doing the ground infrastructure work of phase one,” said Shantay Bloxham, SEICAA’s CEO. “So we wrapped up the sewer and those kinds of things in the fall and then now we're back out there working on water lines, (utilities). And then (we're) going to start getting ready for more of that, like road infrastructure, sidewalks and actual road. We're hoping to get there before the ground freezes.”
The project will complete 22 affordable houses total and will complete five to six by 2023, Bloxham said.
SEICAA will sell these homes through its “self-help housing program.” Buyers must meet certain requirements such as: being first-time homebuyers, having stable income, earning less than 80 percent of the area median income, having a credit score of 640 or better, and providing 50 to 100 hours of labor on their home as “sweat equity,” according to SEICAA’s website.
“Participants may also qualify for additional subsidies, down-payment assistance, and gap financing,” according to the website.
SEICAA is currently only building single-family homes for the program but may consider building and selling multifamily homes such as duplexes or townhouses in the future to meet the demands of the shortage, Bloxham said, adding that access to affordable housing is getting worse.
“As we see those prices continue to rise, at some point that no longer becomes affordable for ... somebody who's making barely a living wage or under a living wage,” Bloxham said. “Once you don't have a safe roof over your head, you no longer have some of the choices that maybe you had when you're safely and stably housed. Your choices look different; your options look different.”
Recent research sponsored by the real estate website Zillow has shown that a lack of affordable housing causes an increase in homelessness rates in most U.S. cities.
“Income growth has not kept pace with rents, leading to an affordability crunch with cascading effects that, for people on the bottom economic rung, increases the risk of homelessness,” according to the brief of the academic study sponsored by Zillow. “Communities where people spend more than 32 percent of their income on rent can expect a more rapid increase in homelessness.”
In addition to the Zillow study, local experts believe the affordable housing shortage has contributed to homelessness.
SEICAA operates the Freedom Landing Zone homeless shelter for veterans in addition to building affordable housing and owning and operating affordable rental housing.
“I think that there's definitely some validity in the correlation of increased housing prices leads to increased homelessness, because where else do you go?" Bloxham said. "If you can no longer afford the $800 in rent and there's nothing else available at a lower price point, what are your options at that point?”
BJ Stensland, the executive director for the Aid for Friends homeless shelter in Pocatello, said the lack of affordable housing in Pocatello is a “major contributing factor” to homelessness and that the affordable housing shortage is likely to continue getting worse.
“The solution is long term, and the need is now,” Stensland said. “I think we're just not even quite there (yet) where it's going to start rolling into some very serious long-term housing situations, especially in Pocatello.”
She said she’s been surprised to see Pocatello’s market for affordable housing get as tight as the bigger cities in the state.
“I've never seen it to this level. We're always behind the national trends, especially in housing," Stensland said. "And even Eastern Idaho is behind Boise. So Boise has been having this even prior to COVID: This experience of the housing crunch and the rate (of) the housing rent pricing going up. And I thought, ‘Oh, yeah, that's Boise, that's what they deserve. They're just growing too fast.’ And now it's in Pocatello. And it's probably been, I would say, the last year or a couple of years that it's getting tighter. And then it just skyrocketed."
Aid For Friends has 34 beds and was operating over capacity prior to the pandemic, with as many people as 53 per night. The shelter has had a waitlist during the pandemic. Stensland said the new shelter, which is being built at 209 E. Lewis St. in Pocatello and is set to open soon, will have 110 beds and could possibly be at capacity by the time it opens, although she anticipates 75 to 80 people at a time.
Stensland believes homelessness will get much worse before it gets better.
“Affordable housing is definitely a factor,” Stensland said. “If they have affordable housing, and they can live there, they're not going to become homeless. If they're homeless, and there's affordable housing out there, our hope is that they move into permanent housing. And if (affordable housing is) not out there, yeah, they're gonna stay homeless.”
Stensland said there have been cases since 2018 in which people became homeless in Pocatello because rent increased higher than what the renter could still afford when the renter’s lease ended.
Stensland would like to see the city of Pocatello consider changing regulations to allow for tiny houses and smaller apartments so that more affordable housing can be built.
An affordable home through the SEICAA program has made a difference in the lives of Alisa Smith and Jorge Vialpando and their three kids. They bought a house through the SEICAA program in 2018 prior to the start of construction at the Alpine Crossing development.
“It just happened at the perfect time in our life, when our kids started getting older, you know,” Vialpando said. “We got blessed with this opportunity to get into this house.”
Vialpando works in the auto collision repair industry at J&J Auto Body and Smith works as a CNA at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
“When we bought the house, I was able to stay home for a year with our daughter,” Smith said.
Smith has seen the impact of the affordable housing shortage in her neighborhood.
“Around our house right now there are apartments and fourplexes and stuff getting built. For our home, we pay less than $800, and the new apartments that are being built around our house are going for $1,100 to $1,300,” Smith said. “If we wouldn't have gotten this home when we did and we were still in an apartment, and let's say something happened to us in the apartments we were staying in, we could not live comfortably paying for an apartment at $1,300 a month. Like, that’s crazy.”
Smith hopes more people will hear about the SEICAA affordable housing program.
“Get it out there for the single moms or single dads who are trying to start ... their very first home. It’s a great program. (SEICAA) is amazing,” Smith said.
The Pocatello area will need much more affordable housing developments in the future if rent continues to rise faster than incomes or else homelessness may continue to rise, according to the conclusions presented in the Zillow brief.
At the time of the interview, there were 14 eligible families on a waiting list and 28 total families who expressed interest who would likely qualify for one of the 22 projected houses SEICAA is building. And 11 other families who expressed interest who might not be eligible at this time.
“We've actually had a waiting list for this program for nearly two years now,” Bloxham said. “But yes, the short answer is we do have people on a waiting list. There's high interest. We get calls almost daily.”