POCATELLO — Acute Rescue and Transportation, a patient transportation service, is now offering new non-medical transport services in addition to their ambulance and gurney van transport.
Wes Anderson, president of Acute Rescue, said these new services include wheelchair services, non-medical gurney services for people who are confined to their beds and need to make their doctor's appointments, and secure transport for behavioral patients.
"We have folks trained to help get them from one place to the other," he said.
Acute Rescue and Transportation was originally founded in Boise in 2011 but recently expanded to serve Pocatello and East Idaho.
"Thirteen months ago, Portneuf Medical Center said they needed help moving patients," he said. "So we went to work and started purchasing equipment."
Anderson said Acute Rescue has a large service area that is available 24 hours a day to assist anyone's needs, and they routinely transport patients throughout the region.
"We're routinely in Idaho Falls and Salt Lake City," he said. "We assist the Portneuf Medical Center."
Anderson said they also regularly provide neonatal intensive care units for infants born prematurely or with health problems.
"We provide medical equipment, support, oxygen and any medical care for the baby," he said.
Anderson said Acute Rescue's main focus is on the customer service they provide and making sure their patients are able to get where they need to go.
"We're a customer support-focused company," he said. "We focus on the well-being of the patient. We're not just providing a transport."
