The census only comes around once a decade, and with millions of dollars in federal funding up for grabs, communities across the nation are making an effort to show people how important it is for citizens to fill out the form.
In Bannock County, 50 federal programs and services are funded based on census results, including schools, roads, health care, food stamps, public transportation and more.
According to information provided by Pocatello City Councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik, in 2016 as a result of responses from the 2010 census, Bannock County received more than $185 million, or $2,229.67 per person, from the federal government.
However, Bannock County's population was undercounted by about 20 percent in 2010 because many county residents didn't fill out their census forms, and this resulted in the county missing out on an additional $37 million.
It's a common problem throughout East Idaho. Officials in Madison County say the population there was undercounted by about 4,500 people in 2010, while Bonneville County's population was undercounted by up to 20 percent, according to the Post Register newspaper.
Additionally, census data is used to determine states’ representation in Congress. With an accurate census count, Idaho will get a third member of the U.S. House of Representatives sooner rather than later.
“It’s believed that the 2020 census is going to get us very close to getting another representative in Congress but not quite make it,” Leeuwrik said. “By 2030, we will probably get a third representative in the House.”
But beyond missing out on federal funding and more representation in Congress, there’s something else undercounted communities are potentially missing out on: more businesses.
BETTER INFORMATION MAKES FOR BETTER BUSINESS DECISIONS
Before choosing to expand in or relocate to an area, businesses often look at census data to determine if a community is the right fit for them. That data can help businesses identify a potential customer base, determine whether a community has the population to support a new business or an expansion of an existing business, figure out if there are already competitors or potential partners in the area, and see if a community has an adequate workforce or workforce training opportunities.
“I think there are very specific ways in which business and economic development in our community are affected by the (census) data that is collected,” Leeuwrik said. “If we’re undercounted, it can misrepresent our community to potential businesses that are looking at us.”
The Small Business Development Center in Pocatello is one of the 50 programs in Bannock County partially funded by the federal government using census results. The center provides no-cost consulting and low-cost training to small businesses.
Ann Swanson, regional director for the SBDC, said about 30 percent of the center’s funding comes from the federal government.
An accurate census is “really vital to us because our funding in some ways depends on it,” Swanson said. “So if our census doesn’t move, then our funding doesn’t move (or) at least the piece that’s tied to the census doesn’t.”
Swanson said businesses look at all sorts of census data when deciding whether to move or expand into an area, including population, the income levels of the population, the number of children in the community, and the average age of people living there.
“Any of the basic demographic information can be really helpful for a business that wants to open,” Swanson said.
And the more accurate the information is, the better decisions businesses can make.
“That’s one of the best things about the census is it’s the core of any business data that you’re looking at,” Swanson said. “Everything is built off the census. ... So if you have data that’s misleading or incomplete, then you’re not going to be able to make as wise of a decision. “
Leeuwrik believes that Pocatello’s population is significantly more than the 55,000 number posted on the signs as you enter the city.
“Let’s say we were closer to 60,000. That might make us more attractive to certain businesses,” Leeuwrik said. “We have a large public university with a college of technology that’s willing to work with businesses to provide a trained workforce that’s geared to the companies that are here or want to come here. There’s a lot we can provide to businesses, but if we’re not accurately represented through the census data, then there’s maybe companies that maybe wouldn’t look at us.”
Population may not be the only data point businesses are looking at, but it’s certainly a factor and one that local counties want to make sure they get right in the upcoming census.
“While population is not the final determining factor in attracting new businesses, it can play a critical factor in the initial analysis by those tasked in finding new markets for their businesses to expand to,” Daniel Torres, economic developer for the city of Rexburg, said in a press release.
Businesses don’t necessarily only want to move into communities with larger populations, but smaller communities need to have the right things going for them if they want to get noticed.
“Some companies like smaller communities, but they’re looking at what that community has and whether it fits their needs,” Leeuwrik said. “That can include things like schools. Are the schools good? If they’re going to be bringing in employees, they need to know that those people are going to want to move there because their kids are going to have good schools to go to."
Leeuwrik continued, "In Bannock County, one of our highlights is all the outdoor recreation opportunities. If you’re bringing employees here, are there restaurants for them to go to? Is there entertainment for them? Are there opportunities like skiing, hiking and biking? That is one of the best things about our community is those kinds of opportunities. Businesses are looking at all sorts of things.”
A COMPLETE COUNT
In an effort to increase participation in the census, counties across the state have formed committees to spread the word of the count’s importance.
In East Idaho, there are 12 groups dedicated to the task. Leeuwrik is the chairwoman of Bannock County’s Complete Count Committee, which has been hard at work for months.
“We are doing a lot of outreach and education,” she said. “We’re speaking to everybody we possibly can.”
That includes speaking to every civic group in Bannock County, such as the Rotary, Civitan and Kiwanis clubs, and setting up tables at every event possible. Leeuwrik's committee has also been featured in Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad's newsletter. Billboards are also planned.
“That’s the whole purpose of our committee is outreach and education to the community about the importance of getting the most complete count that we can get because (it) literally means dollars to our community and services that we can provide to people in our community that we wouldn’t be able to without that money,” Leeuwrik said.
The Bannock County Complete Count Committee has six subcommittees, each tasked with one of the following responsibilities: education, government, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, media and business.
One of the biggest hurdles for the committee is contacting hard-to-reach populations — including college students, military members, homeless people and the Latino community.
Thankfully, the committee recently received a $5,000 grant from the Idaho Community Foundation to help reach those populations.
“You can use (the grant money) for printed materials or buying media or billboards, things like that, but one of the restrictions is that it needs to be used and you need to prove that you’re using it for traditionally hard-to-reach populations,” Leeuwrik said.
Leeuwrik said that college students are often confused about whether they should be counted in their hometown or in the town where they are going to college.
“The rule of thumb for that is wherever you live for the majority of the year is where you should be counted, and if they’re a university student at ISU that means they’re here at least nine months of the year so they should be counted here,” she said.
To combat the confusion, the Complete Count Committee has set up “massive outreach” on Idaho State University’s campus, Leeuwrik said.
“On the computers in the computer labs they’re putting up screensavers with census information,” she said. “They have people to help people in the computer labs who will help people take the census right there on the computers at school. They’re doing all kinds of things (at ISU).”
In an effort to reach Bannock County’s Latino population, Leeuwrik's committee has been putting out materials in Spanish and spending extra time in areas with a higher Latino population.
To educate the homeless population on the census’s importance, the committee has been putting census bookmarks in the food boxes that are being handed out at local food banks.
“If they get a box of food, they get a bookmark and it tells them why (the census is) important, what the money we get goes to, and most of them use at least one or two of the 50-plus services or programs that that money supports,” Leeuwrik said. “So when they see exactly what it supports in our community, they see the importance of being counted and not leaving that money on the table.”
WHY DO PEOPLE NOT PARTICIPATE?
Beyond the hard-to-reach populations in Bannock County, there are other people who don’t want to participate in the census for a variety of reasons. Some people might overlook it when it comes in the mail. Others are suspicious and wonder why the government needs their data. Illegal immigrants might worry that the data collected will lead to them being deported.
Leeuwrik and her committee want to spread the word that the census is completely safe. Individuals cannot be identified via the census forms they fill out and all the information they provide is confidential.
“It’s not used in any way to try to target somebody or punish them or anything like that,” Leeuwrik said. “At the end of April, the people who have not responded to census yet, they’ll start sending out census workers to knock on their doors and interview them and have them take the census right there at their house. That census worker is bound by a confidentiality agreement. They cannot then tell anybody about anything they learned in that interview or use anything to identify an individual or use it against an individual. That’s a federal offense if they break that agreement.”
Leeuwrik reiterated that every person who's counted in the census makes a big difference to Bannock County.
“By not being counted, they are then hurting our community,” she said. "Chances are they are actually using those programs or services that that money goes to.”
In his January State of the City address, Mayor Blad promoted the upcoming census.
“The population and demographic data you provide helps fuel economic development,” Blad said during his speech. “You’ll have three ways to respond to the census in April. New for 2020, you can respond online in addition to mail or by phone. It’s my hope that when you see your census form arrive, it doesn’t cause you to think, ‘Just one more thing I have to do.’ But view it as a chance to help your community get the funding it needs to prosper into the future.”