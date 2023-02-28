Many buildings of the former Naval Ordnance Plant, renamed The Titan Center, have received fresh paint and infrastructure work. Located along Pole Line and Quinn roads, its unique components offer industrial, office and future retail workspace to businesses.
An aerial view of the Titan Center in Pocatello before it received paint work.
Photo courtesy of Industrial Realty Group
In the early 1940s, when the world was caught in the firestorm of World War II, Pocatello’s Naval Ordnance Plant was built.
Constructed to manufacture, assemble and repair naval guns, the plant was completed in 1943 and served its original use up until 1961 when it was decommissioned and sold to private investors.
Now, 80 years after it was first completed, rehabilitative efforts to beautify and renovate the 150-acre facility are nearly complete, and the Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm doing the heavy lifting said they’re pleased with the progress.
“We’ve made significant improvements to the property, and I think the community sees what we’ve done,” said Debra Harrell, senior vice president of Industrial Realty Group. “It’s exceeding our expectations.”
IRG purchased the former Naval Ordnance Plant — which they have renamed the Titan Center — back in the summer of 2021. Over the course of a year and a half, the firm worked with local city officials and Pocatello Development Authority in receiving funding and hired contractors to update the facility’s buildings into an attractive option for industrial, office and future retail businesses looking for professional workspace.
One of the major draws of the facility is that it’s a “unique product type,” Harrell explained, which makes it stand out in the marketplace.
“It’s unique to the marketplace because it has high ceilings, railways that go through the buildings and about 40-foot ceiling clears,” she said. “When we looked at purchasing the Titan Center initially, we saw its potential. We brought together an excellent team internally and locally to improve its management and invest into the property’s aesthetics.”
Comprising 1.4 million square feet of warehouse, industrial and office space, the complex has 23 buildings total, with several offering rail access, high ceiling clearance, industrial cranes and plenty of space for distribution and manufacturing businesses.
Though the facility offers good bones, IRG also knew its infrastructure needed some TLC and over the next year and a half would put $1.64 million from PDA funds into upgrading the property. This included updating its windows, painting the exterior of the buildings — approximately 400,000 square feet of façade — a naval and battleship gray accented by IRG’s signature blue and installing several new roofs.
As of now, Harrell said that renovations are about 90 percent complete and they have a couple businesses moving in during the first part of the year and one already existing tenant planning to expand their lease by 25 percent more square feet.
Utilities will also be added along Quinn Road to further support retail components upfront in the near future.
Currently, several commercial and industrial tenants call the space home, but with the facility’s upgrades and beautification efforts, the complex could attract more companies to settle inside its freshly painted walls.
“This is what we do all throughout the country — invest in an asset’s next chapter,” Harrell said. “These efforts are most successful when we do this in step with the community, and that’s exactly what happened in Pocatello. IRG partnered with the city of Pocatello, Mayor (Brian) Blad, Bannock Development Corp., Pocatello Development Authority and so many more who helped this massive renovation become a reality. We’re just so privileged to be part of the Pocatello community and to continue to preserve and improve Titan Center for many years to come.”
