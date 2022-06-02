AMERICAN FALLS — For many years, the building at 2775 Neu Road in American Falls did little favors to attract out-of-town visitors. Sitting vacant ever since discount department store King’s closed its doors in 2012 due to a corporate cut, it has remained an empty husk that sits in direct view of the freeway, welcoming those getting off Exit 40 with all the luster of a ghost-town saloon.
Yet now, construction crews are stirring up the dirt and whipping the vacant building into something that’s promising to the agricultural and ranching communities in the area — a new Valley Wide Cooperative retail store.
The Nampa-headquartered business is updating the building site and moving in, where it’ll put all 15,000 square feet of the interior to use as it stocks the store with a farm and ranch hardware section, an outdoor and camping section, a convenience store, a full-service deli and more.
Outside, six bays for fuel will pull passing traffic from the freeway, although the main concept of the store is to provide a one-stop-shop for any customer who walks in the doors, says Vice President of Retail Gaven Gregory.
“When we talk about our stores we talk about them as lifestyle stores. They basically provide everything you’ll need in a one stop-shop,” explained Gregory. “So if you need off-road diesel, a sandwich and a pair of boots, you can get it at our stores. And I think that’s the key thing about them. They provide a little bit of everything that you’ll need in that community.”
Valley Wide Cooperative provides stores that focus on four different divisions, including agronomy, energy, feed and farm supplies and has served Idaho and surrounding states for nearly one hundred years.
The existing — and vacant — buildings in American Falls and Valley Wide’s appreciation for the community stirred the cooperative’s interest enough that they committed to plant a location in the area. And they’ve already seen interest from locals, Gregory said.
“We’ve got a lot of good feedback from the community,” he said. “So we’re hoping that they appreciate it as much as we are excited to open it for them.”
While construction is well under way, the store isn’t slated to open until October. But Gregory said they are taking applications for management roles now and will begin posting more jobs by the tail end of summer.
“If I was to sum it up I’d say it’s a one-stop shop for the local community to get everything they need,” he said. “For the home, for the ranch, for the farm, that’s our value proposition for sure.”