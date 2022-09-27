Robert Jensen

Robert Jensen, who will retire after 55 years of working at Vogts Heating & Air, stands by the front door of his storefront at 653 W. Center St. in Pocatello. Vogts has been around since 1892.

 Photo courtesy of Randy Jensen

POCATELLO — After over half a century of keeping his customers cool in the summers and warm in the winters, Robert Jensen will hang up his toolbelt as owner of Vogts Heating & Air and retire on Oct. 1.

Jensen, who has worked at Vogts since 1967, has clocked in 55 years of front desk work, bookkeeping and sales. He purchased his father’s company in 1981 with his brother-in-law, Gary Ruchti, and became sole owner and manager in 2000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.