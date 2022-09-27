POCATELLO — After over half a century of keeping his customers cool in the summers and warm in the winters, Robert Jensen will hang up his toolbelt as owner of Vogts Heating & Air and retire on Oct. 1.
Jensen, who has worked at Vogts since 1967, has clocked in 55 years of front desk work, bookkeeping and sales. He purchased his father’s company in 1981 with his brother-in-law, Gary Ruchti, and became sole owner and manager in 2000.
Now, in honor of his services, Vogts will be holding an open house on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the community to say their farewells. Light refreshments will be served.
Vogts Heating & Air will be passed into the hands of Josh Wrigley, an employee who has worked at the HVAC business for 16 years and has done a stellar job in sales, Jensen said.
“I always said he’d been a natural for the selling part of it because he was a car salesman for Robert Allen at that time I hired him,” he said with a laugh. “He’s always shown some interest in wanting to buy the whole business, and six months ago I just said, ‘Okay, you’re getting all the sales leads and you’re going out working, and you’ve done absolutely fantastic at it, so let’s do it.’”
The HVAC business, which was originally a hardware store that sold pot belly stoves, has been around since 1892 and celebrates its 130th birthday this year. Over the years it has been re-named and has offered several other services such as plumbing and electrical work, but it wasn’t until 1954 when Jensen’s father, Charles, first set foot in the business as an employee.
In 1967, Charles purchased the shop and Jensen began his 55-year career at the 653 W. Center St. location.
“We’ve put in two or three furnaces for some of my customers in that 55-year period,” said Jensen. “And I had a company, a big equity company, come in here three of four weeks ago that wanted to make an offer on the company and I said, ‘Nope, I won’t do it.’ Because all they want to do is come in here and reorganize it and make it bigger and lose all the personality.”
Though Jensen plans to retire at the start of October, customers might still be able to see him work for an hour or two on occasion should the shop need his expertise. It is this devotion to his craft and his love for working with sales and people that has kept him on the job for so long.
“I’d have to say the best part of my job was doing the selling and meeting with the people and being able to take care of their problems,” he explained.
Vogts Heating & Air offers its services within a 30-mile radius of Pocatello, and with every residential installation, they offer a five-year labor and service warranty and a 10-year parts warranty. For more information, contact 208-621-0129.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.