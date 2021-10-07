ABERDEEN — An Aberdeen potato chip business is one of seven finalists throughout the state selected by Boise Entrepreneur Week to compete in its annual Trailmix competition for a chance to win $25,000 and shelf space at Albertsons.
Roots Chips, which first shared its all-natural Idaho potato chips to cities within the state and out of it earlier this year, will be pitching its products to judges from Oct. 18 to 22.
The business was jump-started by Ladd and Zoey Wahlen, who source the potatoes from their family farm and use regenerative and sustainable agricultural practices that improve the environment.
They also have a goal to support the fight against hunger, which their “Potatoes With a Purpose” initiative addresses with their donations to different organizations not just within Idaho but across the United States as well.
“A growing number of consumers want to support food companies that do good and place importance on environmental sustainability,” Zoey Wahlen said in a press release. “We believe our story will resonate with Trailmix judges and help our family business continue to make a positive difference.”
Judges will base their criteria on several categories such as ingredients, taste, innovation, market traction, shelf readiness for large retail and more. The top five finalists will be paired with industry mentors who will help them prepare their final pitch.
The runner-up will receive $5,000, but all finalists who attend will also have the chance to develop professional growth at the largest entrepreneur-focused community event in the state of Idaho.
Those who want to root for the Aberdeen-based potato chip business can watch the pitch competitions online if they register for this free event at boiseentrepreneurweek.org.
