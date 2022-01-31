CHUBBUCK — As someone who considers entrepreneurship to be in her blood, Georgette Running Eagle had no problem selling ribbons out of the back of her van. She enjoyed selling brass jingle cones at craft fairs and hair pipe bones and multi-colored beads the color of tangerines and topaz in a shack outside her house.
But she never expected to open a brick-and-mortar craft boutique to sell her Native American arts and craft supplies from so soon until a small suite office opened up at 4990 Valenty Road in Chubbuck and a bout of passionate spontaneity urged her to take the leap.
“I wasn’t ready for the shop, but it was ready for me,” Running Eagle said, who held a soft opening for Shokota Pow-Wow Supply’s new location recently and saw nonstop foot traffic from interested customers seeking her colorful wares. “I always wanted to own a shop like this one day, you know, I never thought that that one day would come so fast. I always considered it more of a retirement plan … but you know, things are meant to be, they fall into place and ready or not, you just go with it and that’s what’s happening.”
The business, which was previously located halfway between American Falls and Pocatello, offers sewing and crafting supplies suited for Native American creations. It provides wool trade cloth for regalia and blankets, hair pipe bones for jewelry, chainette fringe for shawls, sweetgrass braids for hanging in houses, jingle cones — from the color of brass to rainbow — for dresses and much more.
And it’s not just locals popping their heads in to pick up a bolt of tribal print fabric or bead workers running their fingers through the beads looking for the right luster of blue. Running Eagle explained she’s had people from all the surrounding states swing in to purchase crafts they couldn’t have purchased elsewhere.
She said she was in that same boat just several years ago.
“We’ve always been into craft fairs, and I did direct sales,” she said, referring to her long-time friend and business assistant Karessa George. “(George) sews a lot of Native American fabric, like skirts and blankets…so we would collaborate and I would do jingle dresses and skirts…and from there it started leading more towards (us needing) supplies.”
Luckily for her and George, they found a business out of Wisconsin called Powwow Fabrics and Designs operated by a woman named Nichole Ray. Ray’s shop sold just what they were looking for, and while they first purchased a few supplies at a time, they soon began buying in bulk.
“And so a local seamstress would contact me and say, ‘hey, I need a bag of cones. Did you happen to have extra?’” she explained. “And so I was like ‘yeah, sure’ and so I started selling my inventory for my projects and one thing just led to another and I was talking to Nicole and told her, ‘I want to have a shop like yours someday.’ And she was like, ‘why not start now?’”
With Ray’s guidance, Running Eagle was able to snowball Shokota Pow-Wow Supply into the business it is today, and since opening in 2019 it has served many indigenous communities throughout the area by selling crafts that may be difficult to find.
“I am very thankful for (Ray’s) willingness to share,” she said. “With her mentality, you know, she feels like helping me help others is living our legacy and keeping our traditions and cultures alive, and giving back in that way by being able to provide the cultural items that people need to do their craftsmanship.”
“And a lot of people rely on their craftsmanship to survive,” she continued. “You know, that’s their livelihood, that’s all a lot of people do. So locally, when you’re not able to find what you need, you have to travel out or order online. So I just started ordering things in and got set up with the secretary of state, filed for my EIN, and now it’s three years later.”
Some of Shokota’s specialty fabric features patterns designed by local tattoo artist Kira Murillo, who has amassed a following of 63,000 followers on her Instagram page due to her elaborate ink illustrations.
Others include designs created by Native American artists who’ve had their artwork taken by different companies and fabricated on material, Running Eagle explained, and they even have fabric patterns created by an Oglala Lakota tribe member from South Dakota.
“I do like to carry these special patterns from different artists,” she explained. “It’s very popular because it’s a specialty fabric that you can’t just walk into any fabric store and get.”
While the shop does offer some already-made merchandise, the versatility of the crafts allows Running Eagle’s customers to personalize their creation with whatever supplies they desire.
“I like to promote on my Facebook a lot of other artists and what they’ve made with some of the fabric that I carry,” she said. “Just to give people ideas of what you can do with this and that, you know, it’s very versatile. You can do different things because it’s just up to your creative mind of what you can make.”
Selling these items and passing the culture down to the younger generations is an aspect of the business that Running Eagle considers the most important.
“We want to be proud of our representation and where we come from,” she said. “We have a rich culture and keeping it alive in modern day is very important. You know, we’re still here, Native Americans are still thriving and we’re incorporating cultural aspects with modern aspects and taking today’s world and blending it. And I think that’s important for our upcoming generations as well, too, so they can recognize where they come from.”
This blending is seen throughout the store, which sells designs and patterns from different Native American tribes. It is also seen in the name itself, Shokota Pow-Wow Supply, which came into existence with a little help from a woman Running Eagle called Grandma Judy.
“Shokota is a collaboration of two tribes,” Running Eagle explained. “Shoshone and Lakota. I’m Shoshone — and Bannock — but my husband is Oglala Lakota from Pine Ridge, South Dakota. And we call her Grandma Judy, Judy Trujillo. She’s deceased now, but … when I had my children, she started calling them little Shokotas because it was a combination of Shoshone and Lakota.”
Trujillo’s influence on the name is just one of many outside influences that have helped Running Eagle forge her shop. Her father provided a foundation of business savviness to her, as he is the founder of The Hide Shack in Fort Hall, which is the world’s largest supplier of Brain Tanned hides. Her mother has been a bead worker and Native crafter all her life and learned crafting from Arthur and Kate Tendoy, Running Eagles great-grandparents.
“This amazing opportunity has brought me many new friendships and business partners,” she said. “I appreciate the advice from Craig Jones with Teton Trade Cloth, amongst many others.”
Shokota Pow-Wow Supply currently is only open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., although Running Eagle hopes to one day expand business hours into the weekdays. She also hopes to hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the business in June.
For those interested in seeing what wares the shop offers or updates on the grand opening, visit its Facebook page Shokota Pow-Wow Supply LLC or its website at www.shokotapowwosupply.com. It is located at 4990 Valenty Road, Suite J, in Chubbuck.