CHUBBUCK — The 2022 Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit will feature a new location and a keynote speaker who had a movie made about him and the small-town baseball team he led to victory.

The summit, which is hosted by Bannock Development Corp., will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at AMC Pine Ridge 11 theater in Chubbuck and will feature guest speaker Kent Stock, who will discuss the topic “How do you want to be remembered?”