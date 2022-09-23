CHUBBUCK — The 2022 Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit will feature a new location and a keynote speaker who had a movie made about him and the small-town baseball team he led to victory.
The summit, which is hosted by Bannock Development Corp., will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at AMC Pine Ridge 11 theater in Chubbuck and will feature guest speaker Kent Stock, who will discuss the topic “How do you want to be remembered?”
“We will discuss our area's economic development including projects and area status and have our Mayors, County, State, and local leaders give updates,” said Bannock Development CEO MiaCate Kennedy I in an email to the Journal. “Our intention is to keep educating the community about the importance of economic development and what that development process looks like in terms of more jobs, housing, workforce, Main Street, large investment and 3P projects, and an innovation center.”
Though Stock is now a motivational speaker, he has a background in teaching and coaching baseball. In 2007, the biopic “The Final Season” depicted his time as the head coach of the Norway, Iowa, baseball team in 1991. He led the team to its 20th, and final, state title before the school was absorbed into a larger neighboring school district. Sean Astin played Stock in the movie.
According to information on his website, “Today, Kent is a relationship manager at Community Savings Bank in Cedar Rapids. He lives in Marion, Iowa with his wife, Laurie and two daughters. While a long-time inspirational force for the many students he has taught and coached over the years, their families and countless educational providers, Kent launched his professional speaking career in 2007. His messages of motivation and relationship building have a powerful impact on young and old alike. His stories transcend the baseball field, classroom and office.”
Kennedy said there may even be an announcement or two at the event.
“(Economic development) is our priority and we are busy,” she wrote. “We want to exemplify that we aren't just looking for one or two businesses a year to bring. We are working on big projects that have impact. We are working with city and county professionals to create better progress pathways, and better impactful success.”
If you are interested in sponsoring the summit, email bdc@bannockdevelopment.org or call the Bannock Development Office at 208-233-3500.
“Our projects are large and require funding,” Kennedy wrote. “So we hope this Summit helps us facilitate our focus projects like our airport and many others.”
The event is free, but registration is required. Register at tinyurl.com/2022economicsummit. The summit will take place in auditorium 3, and a movie will be shown after.