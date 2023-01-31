Humans are creatures of habit, and we certainly express that in our professional lives. Many innovative moments have come from the question, “Why do we do it that way?” Sometimes there are great reasons, but of course the cliché answer is “because we’ve always done it that way.” And we all roll our eyes.
The 2023 Women’s Business Symposium, produced by the Small Business Development Center, is taking that on with the theme “Flip the Script.” This year, the symposium will focus on seeing things differently and trying something new.
Trying something new or considering a different perspective is risky, but it’s also the way we stay fresh and innovate. The Women’s Business Symposium is still a conference with workshops and door prizes, but we set out to flip the script on the usual keynote speaker advice, provide workshops that offer new ways of thinking, amplify our networking opportunities and add a brand-new event.
The big change this year is the addition of a live pitch competition. Six teams of young women who are students from Idaho State University and University of Idaho will pitch their business ideas live. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the young women before the pitch off and then vote to award over $15,000 in prize money from the ISU Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development. CEED and Dr. Jeff Street are partnering with us to bring this exciting experience to our symposium.
The popular speed networking event is now available to everyone. In the past, participants have had to choose between a workshop and networking with others. Now, everyone will have a chance to enjoy our fast-paced opportunity for mentorship and connection. Our workshops will cover new perspectives on sales, business financing, salary negotiation and challenging coworkers (who may just be ourselves!).
“Cut the C.R.A.P.” is our keynote address from Carol Barkes, CPM. She is a neuroscience-based conflict and communication specialist, best-selling author, mediator and consultant with a wide variety of experience, including speaking at the United Nations. For Carol, flipping the script isn’t just a theory; it's about stretching to become a better version of yourself.
Join Ms. Barkes for an eye-opening and approachable glimpse into neuroscience as she shares with you tips to manage anxiety and stress, work more efficiently and better understand ourselves and others. Learn how to nudge yourself out of your comfort zone with practical brain-based tips that dig deeper than cliché advice. At the end of her talk, you will have new lenses to better resolve old problems and a framework for flipping your own script.
We can and do become excellent at our work. But in any business or career there are moments when complacency creeps in. “Flipping the script,” not only for ourselves but for our businesses and careers, is the habit that helps us reframe our old habits.
Our event sponsors support our mission to elevate business women. Thank you to CEED and the ISU College of Business, Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center, Idaho Central Credit Union, Sundance Consulting, Mountain View Event Center, South East Idaho Credit Union, Mountain America Credit Union and Gold's Gym/Sunsations.
Individual tickets for the symposium are at wbsidaho.com. Join us Thursday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall.
Ann Swanson is the regional director of the Small Business Development Center at the ISU College of Business. The SBDC is taxpayer funded to provide no-cost consulting and low-cost training to any small business. Reach out at 208-282-4402 or swanann@isu.edu for an appointment.
