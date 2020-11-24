Access to capital is critical for every business owner and when used properly, business credit cards can become of your most valuable tools. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, 65 percent of American small businesses regularly use credit cards — allowing them to capitalize on benefits that include better cash flow management, fraud prevention and credit card rewards.
Here are three ways you can help your business succeed by using a business credit card.
1. Business credit cards can help improve your cash flow management.
As part of your daily operations, you’ll run up expenses that need to be addressed, even if you haven’t been paid yet for goods or services. Leveraging your business credit card can help bridge the gap between income and expenses.
For example, if you own a manufacturing business and order new supplies, you’ll typically receive an invoice that needs to be paid in 30 days. When the invoice comes due, paying with a business credit card gives you an extra 30 days to settle this payment.
Alternatively, business credit cards could position you to negotiate better terms with suppliers. Many vendors provide a discount to customers who pay in a certain timeframe, such as the first 10 days. Paying with a business credit card could allow you to receive a vendor discount while still giving yourself an extended window for repayment.
Although it’s best to pay off your credit card balance in full every month to avoid interest charges, business credit cards offer flexibility if needed.
2. Business credit cards make it easier to identify and resolve fraud.
If someone steals cash from your business, you may never recoup the loss. If there is fraud on your debit card, you may be without the funds until the issue is resolved. But if your business credit card is stolen or misused, there are several policies that can help safeguard your business.
Many credit card companies offer 0 percent liability for fraudulent charges. If someone misuses your business credit card, you can dispute these charges and have your account credited back while they investigate.
Regularly reviewing credit cards charges can also help you identify possible internal fraud. Because credit card expenses are usually displayed at the start of business the next day, it’s easy to identify if an employee used company funds inappropriately. Some commercial credit cards also offer the ability to set controls and restrict spend categories for employees.
3. Business credit cards can reward you for regular spending activities.
Business credit cards provide rewards that can be far more lucrative than rewards from a personal credit card. And when you purchase supplies or inventory on your business credit card regularly, the rewards you gain can make a big impact.
For example, let’s consider a scenario in which your small business spends about $200,000 a year on inventory. If you paid for your inventory with a credit card that provides 1 percent cash back, this would allow your company to receive $2,000 in free money annually. Other business credit cards provide points for common business expenses that can redeemed for rewards.
To grow your business, it’s important to leverage your capital as much as possible — which is often accomplished through saving money or earning money from new sources. When used properly, business credit cards can help you with both objectives.
As we head into the holidays, having an extra financing source can help your business prepare for holiday sales or provide a buffer for unexpected challenges. Small business owners who strategically leverage their financial tools will be well positioned for the future.
Dan Brown is a business banking relationship manager based in the Rigby branch of Zions Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Member FDIC. To contact Brown, call 208-754-3053 or email daniel.brown@zionsbank.com.