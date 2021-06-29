This year marked the seventh year that graduate students from Idaho State University’s College of Business participated in the International Collegiate Business Strategy Competition (ICBSC), hosted by California State University, Long Beach. Thanks to Idaho Central Credit Union’s generous financial support and mentorship, Idaho State remains the only university in the Intermountain West that offers its students the opportunity to participate in ICBSC. But, like so many things during the pandemic, the 2021 edition of the ICBSC was not in person.
Instead, this year’s semester-long ICBSC competition was conducted remotely, online via Zoom. Teams of students from universities throughout North America were tasked with coming up with a business idea, writing a complete business plan, drafting an annual report and making computer-simulated “quarterly” decisions each week. The competition concluded with student teams delivering a presentation via Zoom to their “board of directors,” which consisted of groups of executives from corporations throughout the West.
ISU’s two graduate student teams rose to the challenge and together brought home a record number of trophies (five!) from the competition. How did these students accomplish so much despite often not having the benefit of working in-person and communicating face-to-face? I want to share two insights from this year’s teams that you and your organization can use to help your employees thrive in virtual teams and remote work.
Insight No. 1 — Make time for unstructured conversation: As co-advisers of ISU’s ICBSC program, Dawn Konicek and I observed that this year’s student teams developed a habit of spending the first 20 minutes of each of their meetings on Zoom talking about what was happening in their lives, chatting about other classes and generally getting to know each other.
From an outside perspective, this time spent in informal, often off-topic conversation could seem inefficient. But as the semester progressed, it became clear that our students had landed on a solution to one of the persistent problems of meeting remotely: a lack of opportunity to learn about the capabilities, preferences and life circumstances of each member of the team.
One story from February provided a particularly vivid example of the benefits of unstructured conversation in virtual teams. A member of one of ISU’s teams admitted that she would have little time to contribute during the upcoming Valentine’s Day weekend because she was part of the wait staff at a restaurant that was expecting a crush of customers for the holiday. Recognizing that she would be exhausted, the other members of her team spontaneously voted to move their meeting the following Monday until later in the day to give her extra time to rest and prepare. Moreover, she was visibly moved when they discussed taking up a collection to make sure that she received a generous tip for her hard work.
The quality of the interpersonal relationships and the reservoir of goodwill generated by these types of unstructured conversations became a critical resource later in the semester, when both teams faced long hours and the stress of defending their decisions to a board of directors. Instead of turning on each other or folding when the pressure became intense, the members of our ISU teams hung together and their efforts paid off handsomely.
Insight No. 2 — Find ways to be intentional about process: At the beginning of the ICBSC competition each year, we ask our ISU teams to create and submit a team contract. The team contract does not need to be long or formal, often just one or two pages of bullet-point responses. However, the beauty of the team contract is that it requires team members to collectively discuss process-related issues such as how they will make decisions (e.g., “By consensus or majority vote?”), expectations and assumptions (e.g., “How late is it OK to text each other with questions?”) and norms (e.g., “Will we make it safe for people to speak up if they have questions or dissenting opinions?”).
Process-related issues are critical for any team to discuss when they begin working together. Otherwise, team members may just assume that they are in general agreement about how the team should proceed, only to be surprised when their expectations are violated and conflict ensues.
However, researchers have found that the potential for process-related conflict is even greater in virtual teams because team members often miss out on face-to-face interactions that provide organic opportunities to learn more about others and build trust. Creating a team contract is especially important for teams working remotely, then, because it compels members to discuss and negotiate their expectations in advance. Those discussions not only help the team to run more smoothly, but they also establish norms for open dialogue that help to foster trust going forward.
As I reflect back on this year’s ICBSC, it gives me hope for the future. True, I am very much looking forward to next year, when our students will again have the opportunity to work together in person. However, I am also grateful that this year’s students accepted the challenge and gained first-hand experience with remote work, because it is clear that working effectively in virtual teams will increasingly be a core competency in many organizations. I hope that these insights are helpful to you in facilitating more effective virtual teams to meet the challenges of your workplace, today and in the future.
Alex Bolinger is professor of management in the College of Business at Idaho State University, where he teaches classes in leadership, teamwork and creativity, and decision making and negotiation skills. An advocate of creating “signature experiences” for students, students in his classes have learned about teamwork by writing four books published by Arcadia Publishing, raising over $13,000 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Idaho and competing for the last seven years in the International Collegiate Business Strategy Competition.