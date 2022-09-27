National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the rich contributions Hispanic business owners make in our community. According to the Joint Economic Committee Hispanic Entrepreneurship and Business Brief, nearly 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses contribute more than $800 billion annually to the American economy.
In Idaho, the Small Business Administration reports that Hispanic individuals make up 12.2 percent of workers and own 6 percent of businesses.
Although Hispanic businesses make significant contributions to the economy, structural inequities and inadequate access to capital often make them less competitive than their counterparts. For example, one study from Stanford University found that in contrast to 50 percent of white-owned businesses, just 20 percent of Latino-owned businesses seeking national bank loans above $100,000 had their requests accepted.
Other challenges include overcoming language barriers and gaining access to mentors who can support the growth of their ventures.
Helping Hispanic business owners overcome these challenges could create significant benefits for Idaho. According to the Aspen Institute, there is a staggering $1.38 trillion "opportunity gap” that represents the unrealized earning potential of Hispanic-owned companies. Filling this gap doesn’t just help Hispanic entrepreneurs — it benefits everyone in their local economy.
How can we help Idaho Hispanic-owned businesses realize their full potential? The following strategies can help Hispanic entrepreneurs:
1. Connect Hispanic business owners with organizations that can provide guidance and support.
Mentorship is critical for early-stage entrepreneurs, but aspiring Hispanic business owners often lack these contacts. Fortunately, there are many organizations that provide free mentorship and business counseling in Idaho, such as SBDC Idaho, SCORE, Idaho Women’s Business Center and Zions Bank’s Idaho Business Resource Center. Other organizations, such as the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, can help entrepreneurs make valuable connections.
2. Help Hispanic entrepreneurs learn about viable funding sources and special programs.
Access to capital is one of the most important factors that influences a company’s growth. Hispanic entrepreneurs may want to consider the following sources of funding:
• The SBA’s 8(a) Business Development program provides a wide range of support to businesses that are at least 51 percent owned and controlled by people from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
• The SBA’s HUBZone program promotes the expansion of small businesses in previously neglected business areas, with the goal of awarding 3 percent of federal contract dollars to HubZone-certified companies each year.
• Other programs, such as Zions Bank’s Small Business Diversity Banking program, was created to make capital available to underrepresented businesses, including short-term and long-term financing.
3. Write a great review for your local Hispanic-owned business.
Like any business owner, positive reviews and recommendations on Yelp, Google, Facebook or any social media platform are crucial for Hispanic-owned businesses. Sharing your positive experience is a quick and easy way to give your favorite business the credit they deserve.
4. Diversify your vendor supply chain.
Your business may assist Hispanic-owned companies by integrating more diverse suppliers into your supply chain. This can have a positive impact on Hispanic-owned businesses' bottom lines as well as the financial health of their communities by generating more jobs, higher pay and tax revenue.
Idaho benefits when Hispanic business owners succeed
Supporting Hispanic-owned businesses will help maintain the health and success of Idaho’s economy. Look beyond your neighborhood's favorite Mexican eatery and expand your customer base to non-traditional Hispanic companies like insurance brokers or auto repair shops. When Hispanic entrepreneurs succeed, all Idahoans benefit.
Adam Velasquez is a private banking relationship manager based at Zions Bank’s Idaho Falls branch. Zions Bank is a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Member FDIC.
