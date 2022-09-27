Adam Velasquez

National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the rich contributions Hispanic business owners make in our community. According to the Joint Economic Committee Hispanic Entrepreneurship and Business Brief, nearly 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses contribute more than $800 billion annually to the American economy.

In Idaho, the Small Business Administration reports that Hispanic individuals make up 12.2 percent of workers and own 6 percent of businesses.

