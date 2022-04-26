Have you ever noticed how much of our public discourse is infatuated with power? Topics regarding who has it, who should have it, and how it can be obtained are ubiquitous. This discussion often takes the form of drawing lines between political factions, socioeconomic groups, urbanites versus rural dwellers, racial divides, men versus women, owner versus employee, etc. Multiple volumes of social science research are dedicated to exploring these questions of power. Although they certainly contain valid arguments, it is my opinion that they too often conflate power and position and omit a key discussion of what type of power is actually “powerful.”
In the taxonomy of research on individuals’ power in organizations, there are two key types: personal power and position-based power.
Personal power is derived from traits or attributes such as one’s expertise, character, affability, social intelligence and effort level. For example, someone who is likable, holds a certain expert knowledge or is known for putting in high amounts of effort is powerful. When people with this personal power speak up, fellow organizational members are much more likely to listen when compared to those who do not have this base of personal power.
Position-based power is derived from holding power or authority derived from a formal position, such as that of a supervisor, manager or executive. This power gives one control over resources and the ability to provide formal rewards and punishments (e.g., provide or deny raises or promotions). People will be influenced by this individual because they seek access to the resources this person can control.
As I teach our wonderful Idaho State University business students about these two types of power, the conversation revolves around what type is more “powerful.” Meta-analytical studies show that supervisors who use personal bases of power are more likely to enjoy higher employee satisfaction, higher employee performance and lower turnover than those who rely more heavily on position-based power. In fact, in some contexts position-based power can even have a negative effect on key employee outcomes. The key difference is the reason why the employee is following.
When we follow someone because of who they are, we are following for intrinsic reasons rather than external compulsion. We follow them because we see them as an individual worth following. Conversely, when we follow someone due to their position-based power, we are following for the extrinsic rewards/punishments that this person holds over us. The extensive use of position-related power by a leader, especially when this leader has not developed personal bases of power, can result in passive or even active resistance by followers. Once resisted, leaders who lack personal power may even feel compelled to double down on their use of position-based power (e.g., further withholding rewards/implementing punishments) to try to enforce compliance among followers. Although this may work in the short term, ultimately the leader will lose power as followers will seek to leave the leader’s influence (i.e., transferring jobs) or even seek to get the leader removed.
This dichotomy between position and personal bases of leadership is not only relevant to business, but it also plays out in the geopolitical world as well. Take Vladimir Putin for example. He has lost vast amounts of personal power, not only with democracies around the world but also among his own people because of his war in Ukraine. Predictably, he is leaning heavily on his position-based power, silencing opposition within his own borders with formal punishment and threatening to attack other nations militarily who may seek to stop his ambitions in Ukraine. Because of this loss of personal power, combined with the increased misuse of position-related power, war refugees and whole nations are now doing all they can to escape his influence, both militarily and economically. Thereby, he is hemorrhaging power, and as the process continues, history and social science suggests he will very likely lose all his power as a result. Unfortunately, history also suggests that this may be a drawn out, painful process due to the high concentration of position-based power held by Putin in Russia.
Putin, and all of us, should remember that power is fragile, and if we seek to have power, we should focus on our personal sources of power first and foremost. This is because leaders who have position-based power, but who have not maintained their own personal power, will eventually fail.
Tyler Burch, Ph.D., is an associate professor of management at Idaho State University's College of Business.