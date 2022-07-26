Kyle Jensen

Kyle Jensen

If you’re a small business owner, you keenly understand the importance of capital. Because of rising costs and the highest inflation in decades, it’s critical to obtain the right financing that can help your business develop resiliency in uncertain economic times.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans are a valuable financing option for entrepreneurs. According to the SBA, more than 60,000 SBA 7(a) and 504 loans worth more than $44 billion were provided to small businesses in fiscal year 2021.