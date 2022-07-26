If you’re a small business owner, you keenly understand the importance of capital. Because of rising costs and the highest inflation in decades, it’s critical to obtain the right financing that can help your business develop resiliency in uncertain economic times.
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans are a valuable financing option for entrepreneurs. According to the SBA, more than 60,000 SBA 7(a) and 504 loans worth more than $44 billion were provided to small businesses in fiscal year 2021.
If you’re looking for access to capital to grow your business, it’s important to understand SBA loans and assess if they’re a good fit for you.
Overview of SBA loans
The SBA offers many types of loan programs and the 7(a) loan is among the most popular because of its versatility. Because the SBA guarantees a portion of each 7(a) loan, banks can mitigate some of the lending risk, allowing more businesses to qualify for funding.
SBA loans are typically used for business acquisitions, expansions and startups. They can also be used to fund an owner-occupied real estate purchase, construction or improvements, as well as inventory, tenant/leaseholder improvements, debt refinance, or to provide working capital. SBA loans are subject to credit and SBA approval — so being creditworthy makes it more likely that your loan will be approved.
Industries that benefit from SBA loans
Some industries qualify for more overall funding based on criteria from the SBA and the financial institutions that provide the loans. If you operate a business in a profitable industry that’s considered low risk, you’re more likely to obtain a large amount of funding.
For example, consider how SBA loans support the following industries:
• Restaurants: SBA 7(a) loans are often used to purchase new units or remodel existing ones. They’re an attractive option because SBA loans typically allow smaller down payments — as low as 10 percent compared to 20 to 25 percent for other types of financing. If the requested loan amount is less than $5 million, even larger franchisees could benefit from SBA financing.
• Self-storage: Under SBA guidelines, up to 90 percent financing is possible if you’re an entrepreneur seeking to build, acquire or refinance a self-storage facility. Keep in mind that the best financial terms require you to have relevant business experience and other strengths such as good credit. But if you have past industry experience and a strong track record of success, you might be surprised by how far an SBA loan can take you.
• Car washes. Owners of a car wash typically use SBA financing for equipment, new construction, working capital, refinancing debt or purchasing an existing facility. It’s noteworthy that the SBA can guarantee a car wash company loan based on projected income, rather than requiring a documented track record.
These are only a handful of industries that have a proven track record of benefiting from SBA lending. But regardless of your industry, the SBA program can provide unique financing benefits you can’t obtain anywhere else. In uncertain economic times, it’s important to be aware of the financing options for your business. An experienced banker can help you evaluate the opportunities and obtain funding that will help position your business for future success.
Kyle Jensen is a Community Banking relationship manager for Zions Bank and can be contacted at 208-523-5585 or kyle.jensen@zionsbank.com. Zions Bank is a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Member FDIC. NMLS #467014. Zions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender.