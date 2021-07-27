For many business owners, investing in commercial real estate is a critical to their company’s growth. But if you’re growing a startup or early-stage company, it can be challenging to obtain conventional financing. The U.S. Small Business Administration created the 504 loan program to address this scenario, and it's one of the best options that enables small businesses to purchase real estate and equipment.
The 504 loan may be used to purchase an existing building, invest in machinery and equipment, construct a building or finance improvements to existing facilities. The borrower can provide as little as 10 percent equity, with the remaining 50 percent provided by a bank and 40 percent by a Certified Development Company backed by an SBA guarantee. Although the SBA portion of a 504 loan is capped between $5 million to $5.5 million, there is no limit to the total project cost if the borrower passes the SBA’s eligibility criteria.
The low down payment requirement — combined with 10- to 25-year terms with low interest rates — can help improve cash flow. Additionally, this loan allows closing costs and soft costs such as architectural or permit fees to be rolled into the loan instead of paid out of pocket — a significant benefit for small business owners.
To qualify for an SBA 504 loan, a business must:
— Operate as a for-profit company in the U.S. or its territories.
— Have a tangible net worth of less than $15 million.
— For the two years preceding the SBA 504 loan application, have an average net income of less than $5 million after federal income taxes.
— Fall within the SBA’s size guidelines for small businesses.
Additionally, the SBA assesses 504 loans based on the borrower’s management experience, the feasibility of the borrower’s business plan, the character of the borrower and the extent the loan will promote business growth and job creation.
Until Sept. 30, borrowers approved for a 504 loan will receive the following benefits:
— Payment relief for new loans: For new 504 loans approved between Feb. 1 and Sept. 30, 2021, the SBA will cover three months of principle, interest and fees for the 40 percent SBA 504 portion of the loan. These payments are capped at a maximum of $9,000 per month and subject to availability of funds.
— Waived third-party lender participation fee: This fee, which makes up .5 percent of the 50 percent bank loan normally paid by the borrower, is waived for all SBA 504 loans approved between Dec. 27, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.
— Waived CDC processing fee: Normally, the borrower pays a 1.5 percent fee for the 40 percent SBA portion of the loan. The SBA will pay this fee for all 504 loans approved between Dec. 27, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.
Because the 504 loan is reserved for major capital investments, these savings can have a significant impact to your bottom line. For example, if you were approved for a 504 loan with a total financing package of $10 million, you would save $25,000 on your third-party participation fee, $60,000 on your CDC processing fee and up to $27,000 on your first three months of payment relief — a total potential savings of up to $112,000.
These savings could be game changing for your company, but the window to receive these benefits is quickly coming to an end. Because Idaho is on the national radar, it’s likely that real estate prices will continue to rise, making the next two months a critical time to lock down your commercial investments. If you’re ready to make these investments, a skilled banker can help assess your needs and expedite your application.
Steffen Stowell is the Rexburg community banker for Zions Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Member FDIC. Zions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. To contact Stowell, call 208-932-2254 or email Steffen.Stowell@zionsbank.com.