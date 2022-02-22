Looking for a “new you” this new year? Well, there are plenty of people out there who would just love to be the old you — like hackers!
Identity theft is one of the worst things that can happen to a person. A hacker can take your good credit, your savings and, in some cases, even the title to your house. Identity theft isn’t going away. Modern hackers continue to employ sophisticated software to gain access to personal information.
So how do we stop hackers? To quote the world of Harry Potter, “Constant vigilance!” How can you practice constant vigilance over your online identity?
First, be an internet skeptic. If something is too good to be true, it is. Don’t ever click on an email that asks you to enter your account information. If you think there might be something wrong with your Amazon, Paypal, credit card or other account, don’t click on a link in the email! Always open a separate browser window and log in to the site directly. If there is a problem, you will have a notification on the site.
Second, beware of sharing personal information online. Have you ever used the common security question, “Where was your first school?” You make it easy for hackers to find the answers to questions like these when you post information about your hometown or family trips on social media. Consider using security questions that won’t be easily searchable.
Lastly and most importantly, practice constant vigilance by using a different passphrase on each website. You’ve undoubtedly heard about having a secure password like, “J@l0pNiK” This is an outdated method of securing a password. While that password may not look like anything to a human, the reality is that it is just the same as “Jalopnik” to a computer. When passwords are being hacked by computer programs, no single keystroke is harder to guess than any other. As a result, a longer password or passphrase is much more secure than a “complex” one. For example, the phrase, “I Love Paris in the Springtime” contains 30 characters including spaces. This passphrase would take 2^22 times longer for a computer to crack than the J@l0pNiK password. Additionally, passphrases are much easier to remember than the complex words of the past. This length gives them the security that eight-character passwords simply cannot match.
The best way to keep your identity safe is to use a different passphrase for every place that you sign in using username and password. You will definitely need a different password for your primary bank and another for your credit card. But how can you keep track of all those passwords? One great, safe option is a password manager. Password managers are a group of software that store passwords behind a master password. Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Microsoft Edge all currently have password managers and suggested password settings built in to their primary internet browsing functions. These built-in password managers are good, but a standalone password manager offers even better security.
KeePassXC is an open-source (free), multi-platform password manager that uses 256-bit AES encryption to store your password. In addition to having one of the strongest encryptions available, this program will also create a very secure, encrypted password and store it for you behind a master password.
So as you are working to build a better you this year, take steps to make sure that no one out there is trying to be the old you. You have the power to keep your information safe online.
Dr. Robert Houghton is an associate professor of informatics at Idaho State University's College of Business.