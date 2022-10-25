Frakta Bag, Malm Shelf, Konstful Vase. IKEA is one of the world’s top home furnishing retailers.

The closest IKEA is in South Jordan, Utah. I make an annual pilgrimage myself, and based on my unofficial survey of friends and family, there are plenty of Idahoans who do the same. IKEA has affordability going for it, but why do so many of us drive three hours instead of ordering online?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.