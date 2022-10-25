Frakta Bag, Malm Shelf, Konstful Vase. IKEA is one of the world’s top home furnishing retailers.
The closest IKEA is in South Jordan, Utah. I make an annual pilgrimage myself, and based on my unofficial survey of friends and family, there are plenty of Idahoans who do the same. IKEA has affordability going for it, but why do so many of us drive three hours instead of ordering online?
The retail EXPERIENCE. It is fun to go to IKEA! If you haven’t been through, I recommend it. It’s the fun house of home décor. A master class in retail merchandising. It takes two hours to walk through both floors, and there is a cafeteria in case you get hungry.
This is good news for local retailers!
In the face of online competition, retailers who provide an EXPERIENCE for their customers (and make buying easy) can have a thriving business. People are ready to go out and enjoy shopping again.
If you own a retail business, this might be a good time to call in a “retail therapist.” This is someone who can help you look at your space, lighting and merchandising and make budget-friendly recommendations.
The Small Business Development Center now offers this free service to clients in southeast Idaho. The SBDC is taxpayer-funded to provide no-cost consulting and low-cost training to any small business. We are glad to offer this service to our local retailers. Here is the preview of feedback we can offer.
Your store starts and ends with your brand. The first step is to understand what the store sells, who the customers are and how they (should) feel about shopping with you. Once this is clear, the design elements will serve your brand through focal points, signage, display and service.
Focal points work to lead your customers effortlessly through the space. They work together to tell the story of the shopping experience. These could be product displays, lighting or other décor that helps the customer decide where to start, where to go next and how to make a purchase.
Signage often becomes an afterthought as soon as the street recognition has been set up. It may be time to freshen up your street signage, but thinking through indoor signage strategies can elevate the customer journey and your brand. This means getting rid of the Scotch tape on your windows and doors, coordinating the look of your signs and reducing signage clutter.
Displays help your products present their best selves. A display strategy means you have a dedicated plan for what you want to feature and when. Seasonality plays a big role in display planning. A well-built display sparks imagination, communicates product benefits and moves the customer to action.
The service plan reinforces your brand through interactions. How will you greet customers? Is it easy for them to make a purchase? Will you have refreshments? A place to sit? Does your retail experience connect to your digital experience and vice versa?
Whether it is IKEA or another store you love entering, pause for a moment and reflect on why you enjoy visiting that business. Becoming conscious of what makes good retail space great gives you inspiration to improve your own environment. Adding a retail therapist’s eyes to the mix will help you create a specific, limited list of ideas and improvements that are actionable. Turning your customer visits into experiences will help you compete for online shoppers and make your shop a destination.
To schedule an appointment for retail therapy with the Small Business Development Center, call 208-282-4402.
Ann Swanson is the regional director of the Small Business Development Center at the Idaho State University College of Business. She can be reached at swanann@isu.edu. The SBDC is taxpayer funded to provide no cost consulting and low-cost training to any small business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.