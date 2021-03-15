This is a big week for cabbage and its St. Patrick’s Day buddy corned beef. Americans consume their cabbage three primary ways: coleslaw, fresh and sauerkraut. I don’t usually give much thought to my cabbage consumption, but someone out there does.
Cabbage has its own official, national “day.” It shares this day only with corned beef and, coincidentally, the Small Business Development Center (also March 17). The SBDC has yet to reach the audience cabbage already has, so I am borrowing some brand recognition from cabbage to help this column along.
From cabbage farmers to physical therapists and tech entrepreneurs, the Small Business Development Center offers no-cost consulting and low-cost training for any small business. It works like this:
Meg and Bryan have been using cabbage to make their own sauerkraut at home. The have been selling privately to friends and family to rave reviews and have decided to expand. Naturally, they see this article in the newspaper and register for an appointment at idahosbdc.org.
The next morning, I get a notice in my email and give Meg a call. She is exhausted from making enough sauerkraut to meet the St. Patrick's Day demand, and we schedule a meeting a week out.
At our first meeting, I ask a lot of questions such as “what do you like about turning cabbage into a condiment?," “what is special about your kruat?, “how many customers do you have?” and, of course, “how much ‘cabbage’ are your making per jar?” Once I understand the business, Meg describes her goals and asks about some important issues such as hiring employees and how to set up sales tax.
Luckily, the SBDC recently completed a comprehensive guide to hiring employees complete with direct links to the right forms, and I explain how to register with the state of Idaho in order to pay taxes. Meg takes this information and runs with it! She gives me a call the following week about whether or not she and Bryan are actually employees. I answer, “It depends…”
Many answers to business questions start with that phrase. Although the complete answer is too long (and maybe dull) to share here, the Small Business Development Center specializes in helping navigate all the dull and exciting questions business owners have. We are the living business encyclopedia, and if we don’t have the answer, we will find it.
As the kraut business grows, I continue to work with Meg and Bryan on their marketing strategy. I help them start an ecommerce website and recommend they expand their product line to include kimchi (a fermented Korean cabbage delight).
Over the next several years, the SBDC will help them finance new equipment and celebrate their one millionth jar. As the cabbage rolls out, the “cabbage” rolls back in. Meg and Bryan continue to sell their kraut online and in stores until one day, a leprechaun who owns a corned beef operation buys them out.
Although the SBDC cannot guarantee a fairy tale ending, we can make your quest for the pot of gold easier and help you make some cabbage along the way.
To book an appointment visit idahosbdc.org and request an appointment.
Ann Swanson is the regional director of the Small Business Development Center at the Idaho State University College of Business.