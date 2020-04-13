Please support local small businesses every time you can.
In Old Town Pocatello, you will find a number of businesses providing "essential services," including prescription and medical services, banks and credit unions, accounting firms, gun shops, board shops, bike shops, appliance stores, etc. If you are wondering if your favorite business is open, there are a couple of easy ways to reach out to them. Visit them on Facebook. Most of our businesses have active pages and are posting updates about their hours and services. Give them a call. Phone numbers are available on our website, www.oldtownpocatello.com, under “Business Directory” or listed on Facebook pages along with links to websites and links to delivery services, too.
Maag Prescription and Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., 208-233-2063, is working hard to keep our community healthy. Free delivery as always. Open for over 66 years.
Pocatello Electric, 258 N. Main St., 208-232-1981, is open for all of your appliance needs, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Master Mechanix, 625 N. Main St., 208-478-8878, is open for all of your vehicle repair needs. Gift certificates may also be purchased at www.mastermechanix.com.
Most of our restaurants are open offering take-out, curbside pickup and delivery services. The restaurants downtown are locally owned and operated by your neighbors. Now is great time to order and enjoy a deliciously prepared meal. You can view a list of our restaurants, their hours and links to their Facebook pages and websites to view menus at www.oldtownpocatello.com. Just click on the “Restaurant” tab.
Here are just a couple of the specials you will find this week:
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St., inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, has a fantastic family pack special this week. Get four of their famous Yellowstone Burgers and fries for only $39.99. Call today at 208-234-7000 from 4 to 8 p.m., and they will bring your meal out curbside! And, don’t forget The Yellowstone Restaurant is celebrating those with birthdays in April every Monday night this month. If you have a birthday in April, you get a free entree with purchase of a second entree on any Monday this month!
Taste of India and Nepal, 330 N. Main St., is open for take-out on Friday and Saturday for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner Monday through Saturday from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Off the Rails Brewing, 220 S. Main St., is open from 4 to 8 p.m. for take-out and curbside pick up. They are filling growlers, too. Have you tried one of their thin-crust pizzas yet? Call 208-904-0212 for details and to order.
Mocatello, 203 S. Arthur Ave., is open for drive-thru service and offer a variety of coffee drinks and smoothies. This week they are offering 15 percent off all smoothies.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., 208-904-0679, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. Order for pick-up or delivery through Pocatello Food Express. Every Tuesday save $2 on all taco menu items including taco spaghetti. On Wednesdays, all regular menu items are just $10. Pizza, pastas, salads and more!
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main St., 208-235-3922, on Tuesdays and Thursdays save $1 on every sandwich ordered. On Fridays, receive a free small order of fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m. Curbside take-out and delivery are both available. Please call for details.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., 208-232-1644, is now open from 4 to 8 p.m. for curbside take-out and growler refills. Be sure to ask about their new family meal deals and to-go wine and mixed drinks.
If you need face masks, soap, hand sanitizer or craft projects to keep you busy, we can help!
DNH Studios, located at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, has masks and a variety of soaps available. Their masks are two layers of 100 percent cotton and are designed with a pocket so you may insert an additional filter of your choice. Available in reversible and non-reversible designs, all with carefully curated coordinating fabrics. Products may be purchased online via Etsy, Amazon and through their Facebook page. Message them and they will also deliver in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area orders $10 or larger, or they can ship direct to you.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., invites you to shop on their website at www.pokydotboutique.com or call 208-241-4933 for free local delivery or curbside pickup.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., has masks available along with craft kits and paint projects. View all the fun items on their Facebook page then message or call 208-380-5561 to order.
Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St., 208-313-6414, is open online and is offering free shipping. Visit their website at www.cherub-capers-creations.com to view the beautiful inventory available for your home and decor. Gift card purchases are also available and make a wonderful gift. For free shipping, please be sure to use coupon code covid-19 when checking out.
If you need music supplies, including strings and sheet music, Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., can help you. Give them a call at 208-234-7040 for details about hours and curbside pickup.
Businesses that are closed now are hoping to open again soon. There has never been a better time to buy a gift certificate or gift card. By purchasing, now you are helping those businesses get through a tough time and you will get to use your certificate just as soon as it's safe to get out and about again. Now more than ever, please support local. Your local small business owners will love you for it.
Thank you to all of the local families that participated in the Easter Egg Eggstravaganza. There are definitely quite a few talented young artists out there. Thank you all for sharing your creations and making the online version of this event enjoyable for all.
We are working to reschedule events as we can safely for our community. If you have questions about specific events, don’t hesitate to call our office 208-232-7545. We are happy to discuss the plans in place and what we are looking at for now. Please remember that dates are fluid at this point. The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, Revive@5 committee, Fourth of July Parade committee and our event staff and volunteers are all working to provide updates and information. To keep up as information is released, be sure to follow Old Town Pocatello on Facebook.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.