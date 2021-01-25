Downtown this week
Happy first anniversary to Off the Rails Brewing. They have a week full of fun activities including pizza specials on Tuesday and Taco Thursday. At the official first anniversary party on Friday, Better with Beer will be performing from 4 to 7 p.m., and Alexa Sluder will be playing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The party will continue on Saturday with Alexa Sluder returning from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Orla O’Conner from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. And don’t forget they are continuing their Waggin’ Tails for Off the Rails Fundraiser: One bag of pet food or five cans of pet food gets you 15 percent off your purchase.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., has the sparkle that will make your Valentine’s Day very special. Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
JT Rainbow Couture and A Family Affair Candle Company, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, invites you in this week to see their new shop and do some shopping. They sell dresses, jumpsuits, tapestries, jewelry and more. The selection and scents of candles is amazing and make a great gift.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., has the waterproof flooring that’s perfect for your home. COREtec is the original waterproof LVP. Stop in to see their selection in their beautiful showroom.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., has an amazing inventory of jewelry, clothing, tapestries, banners, crystals, stones, books, knives, swords, leather journals, oils, incense, wind chimes, unique musical toys, Tibetan singing bowls, dragons, fairies, greeting cards, salt lamps and so much more.
If your business needs an updated look, new shirts, hats or customized premium items, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main St., Alstons would love to help your business. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
Huddlle Device Repair, 312 W. Center St., can build you a custom desktop PC that fits your budget and style. Great for dorm rooms, gamers, class projects, whatever your needs. Contact them today at 208-371-4840 for a free, no obligation build estimate.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you’re hungry, Crafted: Beverages at Station Square will be open with food, beer, wine, coffee and more.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
Food and beverage highlights this week
Delicious and always fresh sushi and Japanese food at Sumisu Asian Fusion & Sushi, 309 E. Center St.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on your choice of sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St.
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St., offers a variety of appetizers, flat bread pizzas, wings and tenders, sandwiches and free pool everyday with lunch.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., has daily specials including $2 off all things taco on Tuesdays and on Wednesdays all regular menu items are $12 or less.
Portneuf Valley Brewing offers Wednesday Night Steak night: 8oz steak, baked potato and choice of soup or salad for $12.95. Friday night is their Fish Fry: two sizes available, both come with fish, potatoes and your choice of soup or salad, small $11.95 or large $14.95.
Breakfast every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St.
Sunday brunch at The Yellowstone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 230 W. Bonneville St.
Bacon monkey bread, bacon-wrapped jalapenos and everything bacon at The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St.
Be sure to check out the new Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake at A Taste of Hawaii inside Station Square.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.