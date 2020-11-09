Join us this week as we honor and thank our veterans. To all who have served or are serving, thank you for your sacrifices. We are forever grateful.
Find what you need for the holidays
Preparations for the holiday season are already underway. Now is the perfect time to buy new appliances, upgrade your flooring, update your furniture or add some new art. You will find everything you need downtown. Our shop owners are ready to help you prepare for the holidays.
Ladies Week is now underway at Molinelli’s Jewelers. This year, you have the opportunity to stop in and complete your wish list throughout the week. Grab bags, specials, prizes as usual, all week to create the wish list of your dreams.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., Pocatello’s retro arcade bar and video game stop, is celebrating their first anniversary. Congratulations!
Flowers By LD has announced they will be offering private shopping by appointment with their talented designers and decorators. They are also extending shop hours to provide a safe shopping environment for you through November and December. Call or text the shop at 208-232-5476 or keep an eye on Facebook and Instagram for more details on how to reserve a special shopping date and to see a calendar of extended shop hours.
Janese Hurley, licensed barber, is the newest member of the team at Blades Salon and Spa inside Station Square. Janese completed her barber training at the Cinta-Aveda Institute of San Francisco in 2017. Her specialty is men’s haircuts, beard grooming and straight razor shaves. Call to book an appointment today: 208-234-1111.
The variety of restaurants, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in, take-out or curbside pick-up is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week.
Welcome the Christmas season with community traditions in our beautiful downtown
On Nov. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m., plan to enjoy the Christmas Night Lights Parade. The presenting sponsor, ISU Credit Union, is returning this year to help make the parade possible. This year will be a little different with community members invited to stay in their vehicles and drive through the parade route. Parade entries and floats will be parked along the parade route for all to enjoy.
We are excited to announce that the historic Buster Brown neon sign will be turned on for its official "relighting" at 6 p.m. sharp, just as the parade route opens. This newest restored neon sign will "wink" at all of our guests as they travel through the Center Street Underpass from the East side to the West side of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
And of course, Santa will be at the top of Fire Truck No. 1 at the end of the parade. Santa's elves will have bags of candy and treats for kids (while supplies last).
Registration for commercial entries is $45. Registration for Non-Profit and Veterans Organizations is complimentary. We just ask that you please register so we can plan for your participation. Registration is now open at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., join us for a free photo-op with Santa, shopping specials and take home activities for the kids. Again, a little different, but we are keeping the spirit of the Christmas Season alive for the young and young at heart.
This year it’s even more important to shop small and support local during the holiday season. Whether you choose to shop and dine in person, order a gift card on-line, pick up take out or curbside, our locally owned and operated businesses would love your support. Keep your dollars local and help your neighbors continue to provide the products and services they do so well for our community.
If you would like to receive our weekly email highlighting specific dining specials, shopping specials and entertainment schedules, visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com and complete the Sign Me Up form. We love to share information from our businesses.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.