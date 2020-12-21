Happy second anniversary
Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main St., is celebrating its second anniversary with a buy one, get one half off any equal or lesser value item in the store including their exclusive Bethany Lowe decor, Jim Shore ornaments, Fitz and Floyd china, collectables like Precious Moments, Boyd’s Bears, Snow Babies and their LED light-up canvas art with built in timers. They have pre-made holiday gift boxes full of fantastic deals with beautiful designer ornaments, LED twinkle lights and warm scents. Not sure what to get that special someone? They have gift certificates in any denomination. They are open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Santa’s last visit on Wednesday
Santa will visit Historic Downtown Pocatello for the last time this season on Wednesday. He will be inside the beautiful picture window at Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., from 2 to 5 p.m. He will have candy canes for the kids. Many thanks to Kanda and Dave and to Idaho Santa for making Santa’s visits possible this year.
The new year is right around the corner
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., invites you to take a look at their options for yoga, pilates, ballroom dancing, adult tap and more. They offer options that are convenient for your needs including in-person classes, Zoom and online memberships. With the new year ahead, now is a great time to give their quality teaching a try. Private and semi-private instruction is also available. Contact Lori Head at 208-251-2047 for more information.
Gift ideas
Historic Downtown Pocatello is the place to shop local and keep your dollars working in our economy. It’s not too late to find that perfect gift. Come shop today.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you downtown to shop. Be sure to visit Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., has a shop full of home décor, fun gift ideas for kids, women’s clothing and more.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 313 Whiskey Bar and Union Taproom, inside the historic Hotel Yellowstone, have gift cards available and can be paired perfectly with a bottle of their custom-made bourbon maple syrup.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., is featuring its brand new Prancing Reindeer Espresso, holiday cookies and delicious desserts, and delectable dog treats, too. Stop in for a hot drink and to find a great gift.
DNH Studios, inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St., has a variety of wonderful gift ideas, from scarves to handmade soaps and lotions. Stop in today to find great stocking stuffer ideas, too.
Visit Decadence Board Shop for all of your boarding gifts and apparel needs at 326 W. Center St.
CozyBelle, inside Huddlle West, features luxurious minky blankets in a variety of colors and designs. Custom made and perfect to cozy up on the cold nights ahead.
Visit Wild Things Car and Truck Accessories, 128 S. Second Ave., for the coolest and most in-demand car and truck accessories.
Visit Old Town Gunslingers, 352 N. Main St., for the hunter, marksman or collector.
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s oldest jewelry store, has the sparkle that will make your Christmas shine. Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
ISU students love ISU gear. The Orange & Black Store, 103 S. Main St., has the perfect gift for your student.
Classic vinyl for the collector as well as the music lover at Vintage Vinyl & Antiques, 101 N. Main St.
Alston T-Shirt Printing and Embroidery, 245 N. Main St., has some wonderful great last minute gift ideas. Alston’s can help you create a memorable Christmas season.
Visit East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., for mountain bikes, road bikes, BMX, cool kids bikes, snowboards, skis, goggles and more.
Stop by Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., for the perfect gift for the fisherman/fisherwoman in your life.
Give the gift of a delicious meal this Christmas! Gift cards are available at many of our restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, breweries and bars.
Thank you for supporting and dining local all season long!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.