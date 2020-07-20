Welcome
Welcome to the Crafter's Market, now open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items — jewelry, art, artisanal cookies and more. Stop in on Saturday. It’s a great way to support local!
Call for artists
The Old Town Outdoor Gallery at Cottonwood Junction is excited to announce the second annual Outdoor Art Exhibit, making its premiere on Aug. 21 and running through Sept. 4 during First Friday Art Walk. At this time a call for artists or groups of artists who wish to paint a mural for the exhibit is now open. The theme this year is “Impressions of 2020: We Got This.” There are a limited number of spaces and painting will take place Aug. 8 to 20. Artists interested in submitting a mural design for this year can email cottonwoodjunction@gmail.com or call 208-251-0929 for further details. Last year’s event was a huge success, and we are looking forward to seeing all of the beautiful work this summer.
This week in Old Town
Bike rentals are available at East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St. Full suspension rental bikes are $35 per business day, or $50 for 24 hours. eBikes are $50 per business day or $75 for 24 hours.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has been supplying oxygen, prescriptions and medical supplies for the past 70 years. They are just a phone call away from helping you and your family. Call 208-233-2063 today.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts offers 82 gourmet syrups with less sugar and more flavor, plus 12 sugar-free gourmet syrups. Enjoy an in-house baked sweet treat or a delicious ice cream. Stop in today at 234 N. Main St.
Four more front line workers will receive free mattresses! Pocatello Electric and Serta have joined forces to give thanks and a shout out to extraordinary front line workers for the next four months. In July, they will be recognizing front-line workers, including firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and members of the military. One nomination will be selected to receive a free Serta mattress of their choice. Send your nominations to pocelectric@cableone.net and be sure to get on their Facebook page for the stories they share from the nominations and the next lucky recipient. Thank you to all who have been there on the front lines for our community.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on your choice of sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St. And, don’t forget Free Fry Friday. Order any sandwich before 3 p.m. and receive a free small order of fries.
Visit Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., on Wednesday for a $10 special. Everything on their menu is $10 or less. Delicious, fresh and easy on your wallet. Villano’s Italian is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
PV’s Uncorked on Main will host the next wine pairing on Thursday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Five courses will be paired with five wines. For reservations, call 208-233-1322. These events have been selling out, so make your reservations early.
An open mic jam session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories and, of course, music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
The Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main St., offers free pool and drink specials every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, is hosting wine tasting every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., Happy Hour Monday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. with half-off beer, wine and cocktails and is now serving brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine inside or outside in the shade.
On Thursdays, spend $30 and have your growler filled up for free at Portneuf Valley Brewing. Visit their Facebook page for information about daily menu specials.
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main St., will be hosting four paint events this week: Friday at 7 p.m., “Flanders Field”; Saturday at 10 a.m., kids “Colorful Owl”; Saturday at 7 p.m., “Blue Waterfalls”; and Sunday at 3 p.m., “Glitter Elephant.” Registration is open at www.grapevangogh.com.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting Tuesday Taco Night from 5 to 9 p.m., and on Thursday the patio will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. with dinner served from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Town Pavilion. Fresh produce is at the market, and there are a variety of new handcrafted items available. Come shop the market for the freshest produce anywhere.
We would love to see you downtown this week shopping and dining. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.