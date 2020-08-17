Happy 70th anniversary to Maag Prescription & Medical Supply
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has been serving Pocatello and Chubbuck residents for the past 70 years. We love having Greg and Kathy, their family and staff right here in the heart of our community offering pharmacy services, home medical equipment, CPAP and BIPAP, first-aid and safety supplies, home infusion and free delivery. For more information about their products and services or to move your prescriptions to this amazing, locally owned business, stop in or call 208-233-6224.
Welcome to The Bacon Experience
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St., will be hosting its grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Their full to-go menu, featuring their bacon specialties and limited time specials, will all be available, including bacon jalapeno poppers, pure grilled bacon, bacon maple monkey bread and BBQ Bacon Thick Boy Sandwich. You can take a preview look at their menu by visiting www.thebaconexperience.com. Their regular hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Mattress giveaway at Pocatello Electric
Pocatello Electric and Serta Mattress wanted to give back and are giving five mattresses. In June they honored a health care worker and in July they honored front line worker, Pocatello Police Department’s Corp. Akilah Lacey. He was chosen by Pocatello Electric and Serta Mattress because of his dedication to not only his uniform but also to the community.
Lacey was nominated by Matthew Richards who wrote, “Akilah is a member of the Police Department’s K-9 unit. He has the responsibility to care for and house a Police K-9 and is on call at all times. Akilah spends several hours per week with the rest of the K-9 team doing specialized training with his K-9 Bart. This is in addition to his regular duties of being a patrol officer and supervising a team of officers. There are times when Akilah is the acting shift sergeant and evening lieutenant and he steps up and accepts that responsibility with no issues."
"Akilah has also been responsible for several Pocatello police partner events, including most recently 'Handcuff Hunger' in which Pocatello police teamed up with Idaho Central Credit Union and Outer Limits Fun Zone for a food drive for the Idaho Foodbank. He assists with coaching football for Highland High School, which is not just something he does for a couple of months; he starts training with the team during the summer and continues through the football season and into the playoffs. Akilah is an all-around good police officer, a good man, and a good friend to many. We can’t think of anyone more deserving of our mattress giveaway.”
When notified of his selection, Lacey chose to continue to pay it forward. He asked that the mattress go to someone that needs it more than himself. In a recent press release Suzie Vigliaturo stated, “what an amazing person to have in our Police Department and in our community. My heart goes out to Akilah and his selfless act of kindness.”
The mattress giveaway continues this month. During August, nominations are being collected for grocery store employees. Please send your nominations to pocelectric@cableone.net and include why you are nominating this person and what extraordinary job they have done. Be sure to visit Pocatello Electric on Facebook for the stories they share from the nominations and the next lucky recipient.
Come enjoy downtown this week
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., has expanded its hours. It is now open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. Be sure to like and follow them on Facebook for daily specials, including $2 off all things taco on Tuesdays and on Wednesdays all regular menu items are $12 or less. Dine in or order for takeout by calling 208-904-0679.
The Old Town Outdoor Gallery at Cottonwood Junction is excited to announce that the second annual Outdoor Art Exhibit is underway. Painting is in progress and will continue this week. Come stroll through this art alley and watch as the murals all come to life.
At Huddlle Device Repair, 312 W. Center St., they can build you a custom mini desktop PC that fits your budget and style. Great for dorm rooms, gamers, class projects, whatever your needs. Contact them today at 208-371-4840 for a free, no obligation, build estimate. Back-to-school special for ISU students: Stop in with your ISU ID and receive 10 percent off your custom PC build.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St., offers 82 gourmet syrups with less sugar and more flavor, plus 12 sugar-free syrups. Enjoy an in-house baked sweet treat or a delicious ice cream.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on your choice of sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St. And, don’t forget Free Fry Friday. Order any sandwich before 3 p.m. and receive a free small order of fries.
The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St., features their gourmet tacos every Tuesday. They $1 each, and you can wash them down with discount drink specials including $5 margaritas. Their patio is open and they are now hosting happy hour every day from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, is hosting wine tasting every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., Happy Hour Monday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. with half-off beer, wine and cocktails, and brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine inside or outside in the shade!
Open mic jam sessions happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Crafted: Beverages at Station Square will be open with food, beer, wine, coffee and more.
The Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main St., offers free pool and drink specials every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Build A Banner is now open inside The Elwen Cottage. The entire line of letters and inter-changeables are available as well as all-in-one kits, which give you everything you need to complete your personalized magnetic banner. Great for decorating kids rooms, kitchens, classrooms and more. This is their first retail location in Idaho. Stop in this week to see all of the fun options.
Huddlle CoWorking Space, 312 W. Center St., and interpretation artist Sherri Timmons, will be hosting Ink & Drink from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Enjoy a fun-filled evening of art and food. Includes dinner from Villano's Italian, two drink tokens (good for alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages), and a take-home package including your very own art creations. Admission is $40 per person at the door. Reserve your spot in advance for $10 off per person. Visit Huddlle CoWorking Space on Facebook for more information and for the ticket link.
PV’s Uncorked on Main will host its next wine pairing at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Five courses will be paired with five wines. For reservations, call 208-233-1322 today. These events have been selling out, so make your reservations early.
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will be hosting a Flash Sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hardcover, large paperbacks and coffee table books will be available outside the library’s main entrance. Please wear a mask and plan to social distance.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This week will feature fresh picked corn, peaches and tomatoes, along with a variety of food items and handmade arts and crafts. Located at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
The Food Truck Roundabout is now coming to the Old Town Pavilion on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. Hosted by Grandma’s Pantry, a variety of local food trucks will be on site on Mondays. Come out for fun food, snow cones, donuts, lemonade and more.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.