Welcome back
A number of downtown businesses were able to re-open on Friday, following Southeastern Idaho Public Health, the state of Idaho and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. If you are wondering if your favorite business is open, reach out today. Give them a call, send a message, visit their website or stop by. Most retail shops are open. Most of our restaurants are open for curbside and take-out. Essential services continue to be open and have done a great job helping our community. More businesses will be able to re-open on May 16. We are excited to welcome back all of our businesses, our customers and our events, with proper health precautions and social distancing.
Some businesses that are not yet allowed to open or have chosen to remain closed. We encourage you to reach out to those businesses and let them know you appreciate and support them. You can support them by shopping online if they have that option, purchasing gift cards for future use, writing a review online, posting on social media or simply saying thank you to the businesses you frequent most often in your daily life. Now more than ever, please support local every time you can.
Join us in celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week, Cinco de Mayo, ISU graduation and Mother’s Day
There are many reasons to celebrate this week and we encourage you to celebrate locally. Our merchants have wonderful items in stock today to help you express your gratitude to the teachers who are working hard to keep their students engaged and learning, to the ISU Bengals who have worked so hard and will be graduating on Saturday, and to moms who love and support their families every day. Restaurant and coffee shop gift cards make great gifts, too. Whether you shop in person, pick up curbside, order take-out or buy an online gift card from one of our businesses, keeping your dollars here, helping our locally owned and operated small businesses, is a win-win for all.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., has a new special this week: ribeye or chicken fajitas OTR style. Served with beans and rice. Open for curbside pickup from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 208-904-0212 to order.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., 208-904-0679, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. Order for pick up or delivery through Pocatello Food Express. Every Tuesday, save $2 on all taco menu items, including taco spaghetti. On Wednesdays, all regular menu items are just $10.
Portneuf Valley Brewing invites you to enjoy a “grande” assortment of $2 tacos on Tuesday. Pair that up with a $10 growler fill from a freshly made batch of Nueva Vida Mexican Lager or a $5 can of margaritas. Order online at portneufvalleybrewing.com or call 208-232-1644 to place your order.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, is open once again for takeout. Your favorite Hawaiian food is back featuring Char Siu pork, Kalbi ribs, guava cheesecake and many more! They are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 208-427-4008 or order. Delivery will also be available through Pocatello Food Express.
You can now order your favorite dishes and beverages from The Yellowstone Restaurant and Union Taproom online. Online ordering is quick, easy and convenient. Order and pay online without having to call or pay at the time of pickup. Visit www.theyellowstonerestaurant.com to order.
At the Grecian Key, 314 N. Main St., 208-235-3922, on Tuesdays and Thursdays save $1 on every sandwich ordered. On Fridays, receive a free small order of fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m. Curbside take-out and delivery are both available. Please call for details.
The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St., is continuing its curbside pickup on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Call 208-233-1516 and place your order for your favorite beverage along with breakfast. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If your business needs an updated look, new shirts, hats or customized premium items, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main St., Alstons would love to help your business today. They are now open for regular business hours. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will open for the 2020 Season on Saturday. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering only essential goods, produce and pre-packaged food items. The market asks if you are at high risk or are ill to stay home. In addition, the market will require 6-foot social distancing and recommends face coverings. A list of the vendors that will be at the market is available on their Facebook page. Please plan ahead by reviewing the list and planning your purchases. No pets will be allowed, seating will not be available, and the restrooms will not be open for public use until the market can open completely, hopefully in June.
Please support local small businesses every way you can and every time you can. Thank you!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.