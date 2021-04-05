Maag Prescription & Medical Supply is now hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside the former US Bank Building, 120 N. Arthur Ave. Appointments can be scheduled on their website, www.maagmedical.com/covid-19-vaccine. The appointment schedule is dependent on doses available and will continue to expand as availability expands. Many thanks to Greg and Kathy and their amazing staff for working so hard to bring continued care to our community.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., is running a 15 percent off spring sale on your choice of flooring. During April, make your money farther this tax season and save big. This discount only happens twice a year. Schedule a free measure today by calling 208-233-5667.
For a limited time, Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., would like to help you with a new sparkly addition and a vacation! With any purchase of $3,999 or more, get a free vacation for two to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: four days and three nights, airfare included. Stop in for all of the details.
Pocatello Running Company, 328 W. Clark St., has a wonderful inventory of new running shoes. Now is a great time for a custom fit, brand new pair of running shoes to enjoy this spring.
The shops of Idaho’s Antique Row are full of new inventory and fun spring décor and furniture. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Be sure to visit Star Route Brewing on Thursday for “Pints Up,” an annual event that supports local and independent brewing in the state of Idaho. All across the state, participating breweries will have on hand custom “Willie Becker” style pint glasses to give away when you order a pint of Idaho craft beer. The beer purchase supports your local brewery and the event supports Idaho Brewers United. One per customer, while supplies last. Come raise a pint at Star Route with craft beer lovers all over Idaho this Thursday.
The patio is open at Portneuf Valley Brewing. Stop by for a cold brew and enjoy the mountain view.
Enjoy wine tasting on Tuesday and The Dewdroppers performing live on Thursday at The Yellowstone Restaurant & Lounge.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items — jewelry, art, cookies, breads and more.
The Food Truck Round About has returned on Mondays. Enjoy a great meal from a variety of food trucks every Monday beginning at 4 p.m. until dusk at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
Upcoming events
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market has announced their opening date for this year will be May 1. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. shop local fresh produce, hanging flower baskets, bedding plants and more. The market will be open every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. Leadership from the Market’s Board of Directors will be available at the pavilion on April 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to speak with returning vendors or those interested in becoming new vendors.
Gate City Brewfest will be coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello on June 5. From 3 to 7 p.m., sample local, regional and national craft beers at a variety of downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Tickets are now available at www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
The Bannock Civitan Club has announced this summer’s Revive @ 5 Wednesday Concert Series will kick off on June 30. The calendar of bands, food and sponsors will be released very soon.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.