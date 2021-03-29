Maag Prescription & Medical Supply is now hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside the former US Bank Building, 120 N. Arthur Ave. Appointments can be scheduled on their website, www.maagmedical.com/covid-19-vaccine. The appointment schedule is dependent on doses available and will continue to expand as availability expands. Many thanks to Greg and Kathy and their amazing staff for working so hard to bring continued care to our community.
The Shady Lady has expanded. The Shady Lady, Too “Artiques” is now open at 315 W. Center St., inside the Historic Kane Building. This new shop is full of art and antiques and is open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The original Shady Lady, Pocatello’s lighting store located at 655 N. Arthur Ave., is open Monday through Wednesday by appointment. Call 208-317-4406.
First Friday Art Walk talks place downtown this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Plan to come stroll through downtown and enjoy some great shopping, art, live music and dining specials. Admission is free and so is the parking.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., is running a 15 percent off spring sale on your choice of flooring. During April, make your money farther this tax season and save big. Schedule a free measure today by calling 208-233-5667.
For a limited time, Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., would like to help you with a new sparkly addition and a vacation. With any purchase of $3,999 or more, get a free vacation for two to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: four days and three nights, with airfare included.
Pocatello Running Company, 328 W. Clark St., has a wonderful inventory of new running shoes. Now is a great time for a custom fit, brand new pair of running shoes to enjoy this spring.
PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will be hosting a wine pairing event on Saturday. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are necessary, so call 208-233-1322 today.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., has brand new Easter cookies. Stop in for the best variety and be sure to grab a hot or cold coffee, too!
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., is is hosting an Open the Deck Party on Friday. The party begins at 4 p.m. Music by Better with Beer from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and Henry Gonzalez from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The weather looks beautiful so plan to stop by.
Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St., will be hosting Easter Brunch with Thanks A Brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy delicious brunch specials and amazing beer.
This week at Star Route Brewery, catch the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball tournaments all week long. Tuesday is shuffleboard league at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Dunk Burger returns beginning at 5:15 p.m. until sold out, and there will be open mic night with Jarid Greene from 7 to 10 p.m. Thanks a Brunch will be on the patio on Thursday and Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. New beer on Friday will be their Cherry Limeade Seltzer. Live music on Saturday featuring The Moon Gypsies. And all day happy hour on Sunday.
More This Week:
Tuesday
$1 off gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
$4 paninis at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square.
Date Night at Off the Rails Brewing: a 14-inch pizza, two beers and an appetizer for $28.
$2 off all things taco at Villano’s Italian. Taco spaghetti and taco pizza included.
Wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge.
$2 street tacos and $5 margaritas at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
Line Dancing at Oasis Sports Bar from 7 to 9 p.m., plus Ladies Night BOGO well drinks from 7 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday
$5 breakfast burritos at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
$7 Cobb salads at Food For Thought.
All regular menu items are $12 and under every Wednesday at Villano’s Italian.
Bengal Wednesday at Off the Rails Brewing: 10 percent off with Bengal ID.
Steak Night at Portneuf Valley Brewing, with baked potato and choice of soup or salad fro $12.95.
Free pool at Oasis Sports Bar from 6 to 10 p.m., plus Guys Night BOGO well drinks from 7 to 10 p.m.
DJ Trivia at the Union Taproom begins at 7 p.m., inside the Yellowstone Hotel.
Flight Night at the 313 Whiskey Bar. Save 20 percent on the featured Irish whiskey flight.
Open mic night every Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the One One Seven Music Lounge.
Thursday
$1 off gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
Flight Night at Off the Rails Brewing: $1 off all flights
Thirsty Thursday drink specials every Thursday at The Office Bar & Grill.
Open mic at Station Square at 7 p.m.
Live jazz at The Yellowstone’s Y Lounge featuring The Dewdroppers beginning at 6 p.m.
Burger Your Way at Portneuf Valley Brewing, with choice of two toppings for $12.
TNT Productions presents Karaoke at the Bourbon Barrel at 8 p.m.
Friday
Free Fry Friday at the Grecian Key Restaurant: free order of small fries with any sandwich until 3 p.m.
Open mic night at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m., plus BOGO happy hours from 4 to 6 p.m. and again from 9 to 11 p.m.
Handmade fish and chips at Portneuf Valley Brewing, with soup or salad, for $14.95.
The Relyx, playing power packed rock n roll, live at Portneuf Valley Brewing, from 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Brunch at Off the Rails Brewing with bottomless mimosas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Live music at Off the Rails Saturday evening featuring Best by Yesterday 5-8pm and Dakota and The Drifters 8-10pm.
$1 off all beer, plus wing specials at The Union Taproom, 11am-4pm.
Barricade is open 5-7 Wednesday-Friday and now 5-11pm on Saturdays.
Surf & Turf special at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 8oz steak with 6 oz of shrimp with soup or salad, $22.95.
Live in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing catch Kentucky Sky Bluegrass Band from 8 to 10 p.m.
Sloane Daley live at The Union Taproom at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Sunday Brunch at The Yellowstone Restaurant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails Brewing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
All week specials
Palate Street Bistro is at Jim Dandy Brewing, Monday through Saturday on the patio.
Free pool from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day at Oasis Sports Bar along with a beer and a shot deal for $5.
Happy Hour at The Yellowstone, 313 Whiskey Bar and Union Taproom, every day from 4 to 6 p.m.
Daily drink specials at The Office Bar & Grill.
Daily lunch special at First National Bar, featuring sandwiches, soups, burgers and more.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.