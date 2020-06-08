Five front-line workers to be awarded free mattresses
Pocatello Electric and Serta have joined forces to give thanks and a shout out to extraordinary front line workers for the next five months. In June, they will be recognizing a health care worker. Nominate a health care worker who has gone out of their way during this pandemic. One nomination will be selected to receive a free Serta mattress of their choice. Please email Pocatello Electric with a healthcare worker nomination and a story as to why you are nominating them to pocelectric@cableone.net. The winner for June will be drawn on the June 30. This giveaway thank you will continue through October, with a winner selected from different front-line workers in our community each month.
Here’s what’s happening downtown this week
Taproom service will commence once again at Jim Dandy Brewing on Wednesday. Mondays and Tuesdays will stay to-go sales only, and their taproom will be open for service Wednesday through Sunday. For specific details about their taproom service changes, please view their guidelines posted on their Facebook page.
Food For Thought, 540 N. Main St., would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of their loyal and new customers who so graciously supported them during the recent restrictions. The support has allowed them to remain open to serve our community. Don’t forget on Wednesday their famous Cobb Salad is only $7 and their back room and patio are open now.
Wine Tasting on Tuesdays has returned at The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, from 5 to 7 p.m. Plan to also take advantage of the new, beautiful outdoor seating now available at The Yellowstone and Union Taproom. Trivia has also returned to the Union Taproom every Wednesday 7 to 9 p.m. And don’t miss happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. at both The Yellowstone Lounge and Union Taproom.
Huddlle Device Repair is now open at 312 W. Center St. This new business in Old Town Pocatello is an electronic device repair shop. They can fix anything from phones to computers. For more information, call Jordan an 208-317-4840.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main ST., invites you to check out their website, mindyourbodypocatello.com, for information about their fantastic classes every day of the week. Private Pilates sessions are also now available if you need to get back into shape. Massage and foot zoning is available, too. Have questions? You are welcome to call Lori AT 208-251-2047
Crafted: A Beverage Co. at Station Square, has returned to their regular hours. They are once again open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop in to enjoy hot or cold coffee beverages, beer, wine and mimosas along with paninis, sweet treats and breakfast sandwiches/burritos.
Idaho’s Antique Row will be hosting their June Poker Run on Saturday. Visit each of the six antique shops in Old Town Pocatello for shopping specials and to pick up a poker card. Prizes for best and worst hands at the end of the day. Participating shops include Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Portneuf Valley Brewing has expanded their summer hours and daily specials. Penny has done a great job posting all of their updates on the Facebook page. Don’t forget, if you order over $30, PVB will fill up your growler with beer for free. Just tell your server, Penny sent you in.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more, all at the Old Town Pavilion.
Coming up
Father’s Day is just around the corner. You can find the perfect gift for the Dad in your life in Old Town Pocatello. Fishing supplies, books, bikes, boards, running shoes, gift cards and more. Please remember to shop local every time you can.
The Elks Lodge will be hosting a parking lot party on June 26. There will be food specials and the band Almost Famous will be performing.
Putting on our red, white and blue to honor our country, military, veterans and first responders. July 1 to 4, the city of Pocatello, city of Chubbuck, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Old Town Pocatello Inc. are partnering with Idaho Central Credit Union to host a community-wide contest. Categories will be: Most Patriotic Family Photo, Most Patriotic Residence, Most Patriotic Business and Most Patriotic Vehicle. Photo entries may be posted to the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page on July 1 to 4. Judges will select the winners on July 6. Prizes will include a $100 Visa gift card and large trophy for each category.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.