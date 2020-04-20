Call, text or message your favorite downtown business today.
More and more of our businesses are open for curbside pick-up and would love to see you, from a social distance of course. If you are wondering if your favorite business is open, there are a couple of easy ways to reach out to them. Visit them on Facebook or Instagram. Most of our businesses have active pages and are posting updates about their hours, services and inventories. Contact information is also available on our website, www.oldtownpocatello.com, under “Business Directory.”
We continue to have some businesses that are doing their part in “flattening the curve” and are not yet allowed to open or have chosen to remain closed. We encourage you to reach out to those businesses and let them know you appreciate and support them. There has never been a better time to buy a gift certificate or gift card. By purchasing now you are helping those businesses get through a tough time and you will get to use your certificate just as soon as it's safe to get out and about again. Now more than ever, please support local. Your local small business owners will love you for it.
Most of our restaurants are open offering take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery services. The restaurants downtown are locally owned and operated by your neighbors. Now is great time to order and enjoy a deliciously prepared meal. You can view a list of our restaurants, their hours and links to their Facebook pages and websites to view menus at www.oldtownpocatello.com. Just click on the “Restaurant” tab.
Here are some updates from our businesses for this week:
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., knows love doesn’t wait. So you can shop on-line at www.pocatellojeweler.com, message them on Facebook or call 208-232-0972 for information about repairs, selling your unused gold, silver or diamonds, or how to pick out that perfect engagement ring.
Pocatello Pet Lodge, is open for curbside pick-up of any food, treats or retail items you may need from their selection at their 145 S. Third Ave. location. Right now, they are having a special on the most recent addition to their food selection, Nulo! If you call ahead, 208-237-7387, for curbside pick-up for any size bag of Nulo food (kibble or freeze-dried raw), you'll receive a free bone broth with your purchase.
Pocatello Electric, 258 N. Main St., 208-232-1981, is open for all of your appliance needs, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to check out the Idaho State Journal for all of their specials running through Friday.
Maag Prescription and Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., 208-233-2063, is working hard to keep our community healthy. Free delivery as always.
Kanda’s and Company, 159 S. Main St., is open for curbside pick-up. Kanda is posting inventory photos and you can call 208-380-0764 for additional information and hours.
The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St., is going to begin curbside pickup on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Call 208-233-1516 and place your order for your favorite beverage along with breakfast. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St., is offering curbside pick-up. Laura is posting pictures on Facebook and Instagram, so if you see something you love, be sure to reach out with a message.
Food For Thought, 540 N. Main St., is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for take-out and curbside pick-up. They are also offering free delivery in the Pocatello and Chubbuck area. Call 208-232-2624 to place your order for a fresh, nutritious salad, sandwich or soup. And don’t forget, every Wednesday their famous Cobb salad is just $7.
Off the Rails Brewing, 220 S. Main St., is featuring two family specials this week. Be sure to visit them on Facebook then call 208-904-0212 for details and to order. Pizza, wings, fries, growler refills and more.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., is open for curbside pick-up Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and has fun new spring items in inventory. Call 208-241-4933 or visit them on Facebook for more details.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, has a fantastic family pack special this week. Get four of their famous Yellowstone Burgers and fries for only $39.99. Call today at 208-234-7000 from 4 to 8 p.m., and they will bring your meal out curbside.
Taste of India and Nepal, 330 N. Main St., is open for take-out on Friday and Saturday for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner Monday through Saturday from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Mocatello, 203 S. Arthur Ave., is open for drive-thru service and offers a variety of coffee drinks and smoothies.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., 208-904-0679, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. Order for pick-up or delivery through Pocatello Food Express. Every Tuesday save $2 on all taco menu items including taco apaghetti. On Wednesdays, all regular menu items are just $10.
At the Grecian Key, 314 N. Main St., 208-235-3922, on Tuesdays and Thursdays save $1 on every sandwich ordered. On Fridays, receive a free small order of fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m. Curbside take-out and delivery are both available.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., 208-232-1644, is now open from 4 to 8 p.m. for curbside take-out and growler refills. Be sure to ask about their new family meal deals and to-go wine and mixed drinks.
If you need face masks, soap, hand sanitizer or craft projects to keep you busy, a number of our businesses can help you. Reach out today with a call, text or message. Like and Follow Old Town Pocatello on Facebook for more updates about our businesses and upcoming events. And remember, please support local small businesses every time you can! Thank you!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.