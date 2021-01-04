Thank you to all of our friends and neighbors that shopped, dined and celebrated locally throughout the Holiday Season! Your support, commitment, and love for our community is appreciated beyond words!
Stroll & Shop on Friday
On Friday, we will be hosting Stroll & Shop Downtown, an evening with extended hours, for your shopping and dining convenience. Stroll through the Downtown area and find some amazing New Year specials, brand new inventory, dinner and beverage specials, too. Shop small and dine local and help your neighbors kick off a brand new year.
Welcome, 2021
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has the refills you need for your first-aid kits. The beginning of the year is a great time to restock.
The New Year means a new look. Now is a great time to update your company’s brand with new shirts, hats and customized premium items. Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery would love to help you. Located at 245 N. Main St., stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
A new drink for the new year at Main Steam. Enjoy a hot, delicious Fire-Cider and a hot-from-the-oven muffin at Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St.
L & K Carpet One offers the hottest new products that are trending in home design whether it's engineered hardwood, tile, cork, luxury vinyl, residential indoor or outdoor lighting, furniture of the highest quality, home decor and incredible wall art. Let Jared and his amazing staff help you create that next new look for your home.
PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will be hosting its next Wine Pairing event on Thursday. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature five wine courses and five food courses. Reservations are necessary, so call 208-233-1322 today.
Huddlle Device Repair, 312 W. Center St., is your one-stop shop for anything tech related. Broken cellphone, tablet or laptop screens? They fix those! Battery dying quickly? They replace those! They are known for fixing everything from cell phones, to VCRs, to televisions, to home appliances and those one-off devices that nobody else wants to touch. They also build custom computers and install them in your home for no additional charge. Same-day repairs on most devices. Free diagnosis. Military/first responders discount. Lifetime warranties on most repairs. Stop in or call 208-317-4840 for more information.
More this week:
Tuesday
$1 off sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
$2 off all things Taco at Villano’s Italian. Taco spaghetti and taco pizza included.
Wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge.
Taco Night at The Elks Lodge from 5 to 9 p.m. Public is welcome.
TNT Productions presents karaoke at the Bourbon Barrel, every Tuesday at 9 p.m.
Wednesday
$5 breakfast burritos at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All regular menu items are $12 every Wednesday at Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St.
Steak Night Special at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
DJ Trivia at the Union Taproom begins at 7 p.m., inside the Yellowstone Hotel.
Karaoke from 7:30 p.m. to close at The Office Bar & Grill.
Flight Night at the 313 Whiskey Bar. Save 20 percent on the featured whiskey flight every Wednesday.
Open Mic Night, every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the One One Seven Music Lounge, hosted by Jarid Greene.
Thursday
$1 off all sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St.
TNT Productions presents karaoke at the Bourbon Barrel every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
The Opskamatrists live at Portneuf Valley Brewing from 8 to 10 p.m.
Bass Night at the One One Seven Music Lounge begins at 9 p.m.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar, every Saturday and Sunday, 232 W. Center St.
The Union Taproom Room is now open at 11am on Saturdays with wings and beer specials.
Sunday
Sunday Brunch at The Yellowstone Restaurant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday
Muffin Monday at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square, $3 drip coffee and a muffin.
Meatball Mondays at Portneuf Valley Brewing. Choose your favorite with a cold, handcrafted beer.
Celebrate your birthday at The Yellowstone Restaurant. If you have a January birthday, on Mondays during the month, receive a free entrée to celebrate with the purchase of a second entrée.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.