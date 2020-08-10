Congratulations to Maag Prescription & Medical Supply
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has been named by Sen. Jim Risch as his Idaho Small Business of the Month for August. The family and professional staff at Maag Prescription & Medical Supply has proudly been serving Pocatello for the past 70 years. They offer pharmacy services, home medical equipment, CPAP and BIPAP, first-aid and safety supplies, home infusion and free delivery. For more information about their products and services or to move your prescriptions to this amazing, locally owned business, stop in or call 208-233-6224 today.
Mattress giveaway at Pocatello Electric
Pocatello Electric and Serta Mattress wanted to give back and are giving away five mattresses. In June they honored a health care worker, and in July they honored a front line worker. They have collected nominations from the public over the last two months to award the chosen recipients with a new Serta mattress of their choice. During August, nominations are being collected for grocery store employees. Please send your nominations to pocelectric@cableone.net and include why you are nominating this person and what extraordinary job they have done. Be sure to visit Pocatello Electric on Facebook for the stories they share from the nominations and the next lucky recipient.
Welcome back, ISU Bengals
In cooperation with Idaho State University and the ISU Communiversity Committee, this year's Welcome Back Orange & Black event planned for Aug. 17 has been postponed until August 2021. We love our ISU Bengals and we look forward to a hosting this traditional event, safely next fall. Although the event is canceled, welcoming back our Bengals is not canceled. We encourage local businesses to paint your windows, decorate your doorways, hang your Bengal flags, put up your paw prints and give our ISU students a warm welcome back to our community. Roar Bengals Roar!
This week in Old Town
At Huddlle Device Repair, 312 W. Center St., they can build you a custom mini desktop PC that fits your budget and style. Great for dorm rooms, gamers, class projects, whatever your needs. Contact them today at 208-371-4840 for a free, no obligation build estimate. Back-to-School Special for ISU students: Stop in with your ISU ID and receive 10 percent off your custom PC build.
The Old Town Outdoor Gallery at Cottonwood Junction is excited to announce the second annual Outdoor Art Exhibit is underway. Painting is in progress and will continue over the next two weeks. Take a walk through this art alley and watch as the murals all come to life. The official premiere will take place on Aug. 21 and will run through Sept. 4 during First Friday Art Walk.
Build A Banner is now open inside The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St. The entire line of letters and inter-changeables are available as well as "all in one" kits, which give you everything you need to complete your personalized magnetic banner. Great for decorating kids rooms, kitchens, classrooms and more. This is their first retail location in Idaho. Stop in this week to see all of the fun options!
Barricade, located at 308 E. Center St., is available for private parties up to 25 people. $20 per hour includes $10 in quarters for the arcade machines. No outside beverages, but you can bring in food or get delivery from ChubbyZ' or take out from Sumisu. To make a reservation, message them on Facebook @Barricade_poky or email at barricade.macchina@gmail.com. Stay tuned for some exciting things in August, including a wine tasting on Aug. 20.
Portneuf Valley Brewing has a fresh new line up of Brewer's Specials on tap. Pair up your favorite frosty beverage with their amazing line-up of daily specials. Check out Wednesday Steak Night, Fish Friday, Surf & Turf Saturday or Scampi Sunday specials. See the PVB Facebook page for all the specials.
On Friday, the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host its Hot August Nights Corn Hole Tourney. Registration opens at 5 p.m. with bags to start flying at 6 p.m. $20 for two-person teams. Round Robin play prior to single elimination tournament. Four games guaranteed with 16 spots available. Contact Neil at tochneil@isu.edu or call 509-954-6566 with questions. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items — jewelry, art, artisanal cookies and more. Stop in on Saturday; it’s a great way to support local.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This week will feature fresh picked corn, peaches and tomatoes. Along with a variety of food items and handmade arts and crafts, the market is the place to be on Saturday morning. Located at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
The Food Truck Roundabout is now coming to the Old Town Pavilion on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. Hosted by Grandma’s Pantry, a variety of local food trucks will be on site on Mondays. Come out for fun food, snow cones, donuts, lemonade and more. A selection that will make everyone in your family happy while supporting local businesses!
Coming up
Ready for Bacon? The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St., is approaching their open date. Watch for more details! Bacon lovers, you won’t want to miss this!
Huddlle CoWorking Space, 312 W. Center, and Interpretation Artist Sherri Timmons, will be hosting Ink & Drink. On Aug. 21 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., enjoy a fun-filled evening of art and food. Includes dinner from Villano's Italian, two drink tokens (good for alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages), and a take-home package including your very own art creations. $40 per person at the door. Reserve your spot in advance for $10 off per person. Visit Huddlle CoWorking Space on Facebook for more information and for the ticket link.
PV’s Uncorked on Main will host its next Wine Pairing on Aug. 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Five courses will be paired with five wines. For reservations, call 208-233-1322 today. These events have been selling out, so make your reservations early.
We would love to see you downtown shopping and dining. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.