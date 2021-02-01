Shop and dine downtown this week
First Friday Art Walk talks place Downtown this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Plan to come stroll through Downtown and enjoy some great shopping, art, live music and dining specials.
Gallows Custom Framing & Gifts will be hosting their first art walk of 2021 on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. They are proud to be hosting Kris Hansen, who will be teaching an Art of Origami class. Learn the step-by-step instructions on making your own paper crane with beautiful origami paper and a patient, experienced teacher. Paper cranes are the most popular form of origami, and have transformed the meaning behind these little works of art. The crane has always been a strong symbol of success and good fortune in Japanese culture, and when folded into origami, it is believed that your heart's desire will come true. Cost of attendance is $5, with full proceeds going to our artist. Please wear a mask. Please call 208-234-2544 to reserve your spot. There are only eight seats available, so sign up today.
Cherub Capers is brimming with Valentine’s and spring décor and gifts! Their spring hours while ISU is in session are Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Can’t make it during those hours? They are happy to schedule a personal appointment. Just text 208-313-6414 or visit their website at www.cherub-capers-creations.com to arrange. Cherub Capers is your source for new and vintage romantic and shabby chic home décor and gifts. They are located at 115 N. Main St. across the street from the Historic Paris building.
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s Oldest Jewelry Store, has the sparkle that will make your Valentine’s Day very special! Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings, and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., has an amazing inventory of jewelry, clothing, tapestries, banners, crystals, stones, books, knives, swords, leather journals, oils, incense, wind chimes, unique musical toys, Tibetan singing bowls, dragons, fairies, greeting cards, salt lamps and so much more.
If your business needs an updated look, new shirts, hats or customized premium items, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main St., Alstons would love to help your business today. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Crafted: Beverages at Station Square will be open with food, beer, wine, coffee and more.
This week at Star Route Brewery, Thanks A Brunch will be on site on Thursday and Friday 5 to 9 p.m. On Friday also watch for the introduction of a brand new pink Blackberry Lime Seltzer and a Spicy Blackberry Lime Seltzer for February and Valentine's Day. And on Sunday watch the Super Bowl with $3 pints of Star Route beer and guest beer all day long.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items — jewelry, art, cookies, breads and more!
We would love to see you Downtown shopping and dining this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.