Ribbon cuttings this week
HUDDLLE co-working space's grand opening and ribbon cutting with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will be held at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Thanks a Brunch, Breaking Bread and DJ Adrian will be there with great food and music. Take a tour of this beautifully restored Old Town Pocatello building at 312 W. Center St. There will be a ribbon cutting discount of 25 percent off memberships from 5:15 to 8 p.m., making them $75 per month. Can’t make it to the event but want to know more about HUDDLLE? Head over to huddlle.com.
You are invited to a ribbon cutting for Squared: A Pocatello Co-working Space and Crafted: A Beverage Co. at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Located inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., both businesses will welcome you in for information and tours of the space. Crafted will have drink specials.
New Revive@5 kick-off date announced
After much thought and consideration, the Board of Directors of the Bannock Civitan Club has determined it would be best to push the kick off date for this summer’s Revive@5 concerts to Aug. 5. The schedule is being adapted and we hope to release it soon. Although things may change as we move forward, we are doing our absolute best to bring you the event you love while helping to keep our community healthy. Thank you for your patience and continued support.
Wednesday farmers market to open
The Board of Directors of Directors for the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market has announced they will open their Wednesday market this Wednesday. From 4 to 8 p.m., vendors will have fresh produce and handcrafted items available at the Old Town Pavilion. The market will be set up similar to their Saturday market with social distancing.
First Friday Art Walk
On Friday, we will be hosting First Friday Art Walk. From 5 to 8 p.m., residents are invited to enjoy art, music, shopping and dining throughout Old Town Pocatello. A list of participating locations will be published on Thursday. There will be dining specials and additional outdoor seating for all to enjoy.
Patriotic awards
Putting on our red, white and blue to honor our country, military, veterans, and first responders. July 1 to 4, the city of Pocatello, city of Chubbuck, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Old Town Pocatello Inc. are partnering with Idaho Central Credit Union to host a community-wide patriotic decorating contest. Categories will be: Most Patriotic Family/Group Photo, Most Patriotic Residence, Most Patriotic Business and Most Patriotic Vehicle. Photo entries may be posted to the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page July 1 to 4. Judges will select the winners on July 6. Prizes will include a $100 Visa gift card and large trophies for each category.
Create a masterpiece
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main St., will be hosting three paint events this week: Friday at 7 p.m., “Van Gogh Irises”; Saturday at 10 a.m., kids “Moonlight Cats”; and on Sunday, couples or singles “Summer Docks. Registration is open at grapevangogh.com.
Virtual July Fourth Parade
This year, the July Fourth Parade will be provided in a video format for our community to enjoy. The parade video will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday on the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page. Families will have the opportunity to enjoy the parade at any time throughout the day. The video features photos and videos from past parades when our community has come together to celebrate the U.S.A. and all those who have served and those that keep us healthy and safe every day.
It will not be a regular parade because it just is not a regular year. It takes many hands and many hours of work to create floats, prepare entries and coordinate details to host a parade. Many volunteer hours are necessary to line up, run and clean up the parade. This year, those resources just were not available to prepare in a safe manner and to try and keep the thousands that would attend at a safe distance. Please find it in your heart to be kind to the people who have worked hard to bring this parade and other events to our community in the past. We are all working diligently to host the smaller events we can safely for our sponsors, vendors, volunteers and for our community.
Happy second anniversary!
Jim Dandy Brewing will be celebrating its second anniversary on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will be special beer releases, delicious food and a Sunday anniversary brunch by Thanks a Brunch. For more details, please stop in or visit them on Facebook.
Specials this week
On Thursdays, spend $30 and have your growler filled up for free at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on your choice of sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St.
ChubbyZ Sandwich Shoppe is now open for dine in. Their delicious Philly cheesesteak sandwiches are back, too.
Coming up
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be hosting a “Steampunk Gnome Making” workshop on July 7 and a “Learn to Paint” workshop on July 9, both beginning at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited. To reserve your spot, message Wendy on Facebook or call 208-380-5561.
PV’s Uncorked on Main will host its next Wine Pairing on July 9 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Five courses will be paired with five wines. For reservations, call 208-233-1322 today. These events have been selling out, so make your reservations early.
The Yellowstone Restaurant will begin serving Sunday Brunch on July 12. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., choose from a variety of brand new dishes including Portobello Baked Egg, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and bottomless mimosas.
Thank you for supporting local every time and every way you can. We love our community and appreciate your care and support very much.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.