Welcome
Huddlle CoWorking Space is now open at 312 W. Center St. Huddlle is a modern workplace, featuring 24/7 key card access, fiber-optic Wi-Fi, conference room, golf simulator, VIP lounge and more, starting at $99 per month. For more information about becoming a Huddlle business inside this completely renovated, beautiful historic building, visit their website at huddlle.com or call 208-339-4464.
This week in Old Town
You are invited to come shop and dine downtown. Our restaurants and coffee shops are open with dine-in, curbside and take-out options. Retail shops are open featuring everything from running shoes to diamond rings. Hair and nail salons are open and taking appointments. Body art and eyelash studios are open, too. We would love to see you downtown this week.
ChubbyZ’ Sandwich Shoppe, 302 E. Center St., is open. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy your favorites including their famous Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. For take-out and delivery, call 208-478-0237 to order.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be open on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. On Tuesday, they will be hosting taco night, and they will announce their Thursday menu on Wednesday. You may dine in, or take-out is still available.
Crafted: A Beverage Co. at Station Square, 200 S. Main, will be reopening on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. Stop in to re-energize yourself with a cup of coffee, or enjoy a nice cold beer for happy hour. All beverages will be 50 percent off. Make sure to start a punch card!
PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will be hosting wine tasting on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Please call 208-233-1322 to reserve your table.
One Who Hopes Photography, 320 W. Clark St., will be hosting a Senior Agent Studio Meet and Greet on Saturday and Scout Mountain Family Mini Sessions on June 14. For more information, visit One Who Hopes Photography on Facebook.
Don Aslett’s Museum of Clean, 711 S. Second Ave., has reopened. The museum is welcoming visitors Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 208-236-6906 for more information.
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 855 S. Second Ave., has reopened. The store is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted only on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St., inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, is open and serving wings, along with their full menu. Their new wings are a hit. Stop in this week and give them a try!
Upcoming events
On June 5, we will be hosting First Friday Art Walk. From 5 to 8 p.m., residents are invited to enjoy art, music, shopping and dining throughout Old Town Pocatello. A list of participating locations will be published on June 3.
Idaho’s Antique Row will be hosting their June Poker Run on June 13. Visit each of the six antique shops in Old Town Pocatello for shopping specials and to pick up a poker card. Prizes for best and worst hands at the end of the day.
The Elks Lodge will be hosting a parking lot party on June 26. There will be food specials and the band Almost Famous will be performing.
The Revive@5 Summer Concerts are slated to begin on July 1. The schedule is currently being finalized and will be published very soon.
Putting on our Red, White & Blue to honor our country, military, veterans, and first responders! July 1 to 4, the city of Pocatello, city of Chubbuck, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Old Town Pocatello Inc. are partnering with Idaho Central Credit Union to host a community-wide contest. Categories will be: Most Patriotic Family Photo, Most Patriotic Residence, Most Patriotic Business and Most Patriotic Vehicle. Entries may be posted to the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page July 1 to 4. Judges will select the winners on July 6. Prizes will include a $100 Visa gift card and large trophy for each category.
The 4th of July Parade will be hosted virtually on July 4, beginning at 10 a.m.. Further details will be released soon.
Idaho Rebound guidelines, social distancing and CDC health and cleaning guidelines will be in place during upcoming events as indicated to help keep our community safe.
Please remember to shop and dine locally. Now more than ever, support local every time and every way you can. Thank you!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.