Welcome back
More of our downtown businesses will be able to reopen on Saturday. Many of our restaurants and coffee shops will be expanding their hours and opening once again for dine-in along with take-out and curbside service. Hair and nail salons, barber shops, tattoo shops, make-up artists, massage therapists and indoor gyms will also be opening. If you are wondering if your favorite business is open, reach out today. Give them a call or send a message. Many are taking appointments and reservations.
Welcome and coming soon
Huddle Device Repair is now open at 312 W. Center St. This new business in Old Town Pocatello is an electronic device repair shop. They can fix anything from phones to computers. For more information, call Jordan at 208-317-4840.
The Bacon Experience will be opening soon at 204 N. Main St. This new shop will be serving legendary bacon dishes with local wines and brews. Take a look at the pictures on their Facebook page and watch for more information about their grand opening.
This week in Old Town
Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St., will be hosting a grand reopening on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. They will have lots of new and vintage décor and special markdowns. They are following CDC guidelines and will be taking great care of existing and new customers.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., will be reopening on Saturday morning. Your favorite coffees, lattes, cold brews, desserts and more will be back.
Crafted: A Beverage Co. inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be reopening on Sunday for brunch. There will be breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, coffee, mimosas and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Yellowstone Restaurant and Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St,, will open for inside dining on Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. Due to capacity limitations, reservations are highly recommended. Please make reservations online at theyellowstonerestaurant.com or by calling 208-234-7000. They will continue take-out and curbside delivery Monday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m.
Villano's Italian has extended their hours. They are now open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for take-out and curbside pick up. That means you can now once again enjoy traditional Italian dishes for lunch and dinner. Call 208-904-0679 to order. Delivery is also available through Pocatello Food Express.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., is open for takeout and curbside pickup from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 208-904-0212 to order.
The shops of Idaho's Antique Row invites you in to do some shopping. Find antiques, furniture, collectible glass, art, rugs and more in all the shops, including Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Salt & Honey Natural Creation Shop, 150 S. Main St., is now open for their regular business hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Refill stations are available and new inventory is in stock. If you haven't visited this shop specializing in zero waste solutions for your home and family, you should.
Donut Bros, 401 N. Arthur Ave., is now open for takeout and delivery. Now you can enjoy those delicious mini-donuts with their new menu additions: Italian sodas and snow cones. Graduating seniors are invited to stop in with their student ID cards to save $1 on any flavor snow cone. Call 208-530-0997 for more information
The First National, 232 W. Center St., is continuing its curbside pick up on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 208-233-1516 and place your order for your favorite beverage along with breakfast. On Saturday and Sunday enjoy dine in, with a full menu and beverages, from 10 a.m. to midnight.
If your business needs an updated look, new shirts, hats or customized premium items, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main St., Alston would love to help your business today. They are now open for regular business hours. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering with essential goods, produce and pre-packaged food items. The market asks if you are at high risk or are ill to stay home. In addition, the market will require 6-foot social distancing and recommends face coverings. No pets will be allowed and seating will not be available until the market can open completely, hopefully in June.
Whether you shop or dine in person, pick up curbside, order take-out or buy an online gift card from one of our businesses, keeping your dollars here, helping our locally owned and operated small businesses, is a win-win for all! Please continue to support local small businesses every way you can and every time you can.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.