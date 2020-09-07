Maggie's Place Learning Center, 427 N. Main St., Suite H, is offering an after-school Homework Club beginning Tuesday. Homework Club is a drop-in, group tutoring opportunity at their downtown learning center for students who wish to spend some time with a tutor, be that with their math, writing or any classwork or subject they're working on. Homework Club will be offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Homework Club is priced at $249 per month, and students can join any time. For more information, call 208-357-6706.
School is back in full swing, and this year most students were given a laptop to use for "hybrid" class schedules. These devices will still have problems and will still get broken. HUDDLLE Device Repair, 312 W. Center St., is taking the worries out of the situation. Starting immediately, any District 25 devices that need to be fixed, software or hardware, will be repaired at cost + 25 percent with zero labor fees. In addition, School District 25 employees will receive 30 percent off repairs and 15 percent off device or accessory purchases. Oh, and last but not least, all District 25 devices get free cleanings and UVC-light sanitation. Call 208-317-4840 or stop in today.
Fall is approaching and DNH Studios is ready! Did you know they offer seasonal decorating services? Use what you have and they add a bit of new and fresh, or they can help you start from scratch to come up with unique, inviting decor for any season. Commercial or residential, book now for the holidays ahead. Stop in today at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., Suite G, or call 208-530-0529 for more information.
If your business needs an updated look, new shirts, hats or customized premium items, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main St., Alstons would love to help your business. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
L & K Carpet One offers the hottest new products that are trending in home design whether it's engineered hardwood, tile, cork, luxury vinyl, residential indoor or outdoor lighting, furniture of the highest quality, home decor and incredible wall art. Let Jared and his amazing staff help you create that next new look for your home.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., invites you to Yoga Week Free Yoga Classes with Lori Head. This week, classes will be held Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call Lori at 208-251-2047.
Food and beverage highlights this week: A hot cup of delicious coffee and hot from the oven scone at Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St. Maple mini-donuts at Donut Bros, 401 N. Arthur Ave. Cobb Salad at Food For Thought, 540 N. Main St. Philly Steak Sandwich at ChubbyZ’ Sandwich Shoppe, 302 E. Center St. $5 Bengal Wednesday Breakfast Burritos at Crafted, 200 S. Main St. Taco Tuesday at The Office Bar & Grill with $5 margaritas, 251 E. Center St. Off the Rails Brewing City Creek Session IPA, 228 S. Main St. Bacon everything at The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St.
Trivia has returned to the Union Taproom every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. And, don’t miss happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. at both The Yellowstone Lounge and Union Taproom. 230 W. Bonneville Ave., inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone.
The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., has live music scheduled this weekend. On Friday, catch Hired Gun Company live beginning at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Sound Selector will begin performing at 6 p.m.
Live music returns to the Portneuf Valley Brewing stage in the loft on Friday nights with plenty of socially distanced seating available. Come hear LuAnne Berry perform Friday from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday nights the loft is open for overflow seating and groups looking for space to spread out. Check the PVB Facebook page or website for hours, daily specials and events or visit portneufvalleybrewing.com.
The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting an End of Summer Corn Hole Tournament on Saturday. Registration begins at 1 p.m., and bags start flying at 2 p.m. There are a limited number of teams, so reserve your spots today by calling Neil at 509-954-6566.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items — jewelry, art, artisanal cookies and more.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. This week will feature raspberries, fresh picked corn, peaches and tomatoes. Along with a variety of food items and handmade arts and crafts, the market is the place to be on Saturday morning. Located at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
The Food Truck Roundabout is now coming to the Old Town Pavilion on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. Hosted by Grandma’s Pantry, a variety of local food trucks will be on site on Mondays. Come out for fun food, snow cones, donuts, lemonade and more. A selection that will make everyone in your family happy while supporting local businesses!
Upcoming events
PV's Uncorked on Main will host its next Wine Pairing on Sept. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Five courses will be paired with five wines. For reservations, call 208-233-1322. These events have been selling out, so make your reservations early.
Station Square will be hosting an ’80’ Block Party on Sept. 19 from 5 to 10 p.m. Enjoy food, drinks and ’80s music on Union Pacific Avenue, just behind Station Square. Kid friendly. Break out your legwarmers and neon T’s and don’t miss this party!
The Great Pumpkin Festival and Farmers Market Fall Festival will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Oct. 3. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy everything fall! Decor, pumpkins, harvest produce, vendors with all types of items for the holiday season and more. Vendor registration is now open at www.oldtownpocatello.com.
The 12th annual Haunted History Walking Tours will take place Oct. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself any haunted activity taking place. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.
Trick-or-Treat the Old Town Streets: On Oct. 30 from 3 to 5:30 p.m., plan to bring your children down for a safe Halloween trick-or-treat event. It may look a little different this year, but Halloween is not canceled. We will have candy and treats for all visiting ghosts and goblins! More details will be released soon.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.