First Friday Art Walk and more downtown this week:
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you to come do some shopping this week. The shops are full of new inventory with spring items already arriving, along with this week’s warmer weather. Stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., has snow and ski gear for the fantastic snow in our area. Bikes for adults and kids are arriving daily, perfect for the spring weather ahead of us. Stop in today and check out all of the inventory to help you enjoy the great outdoors.
If you love music, you will love Main Street Music. Located at 401 N. Main St., Main Street Music has all of the music supplies and instruments you need. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, Main Street Music has what you need.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St., offers 82 gourmet syrups with less sugar and more flavor, plus 12 sugar-free gourmet syrups. Enjoy an in-house baked sweet treat, too.
A Taste of Hawaii and Crafted: Beverages at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., are teaming up on an awesome combo meal for all you hard working adults that need that refreshing beverage with your Hawaiian-style meal. Purchase one choice for $10, two choices for $12 or three choices for $14 at A Taste of Hawaii and get a bottled, draft beer or glass of wine included at Crafted, Monday through Saturday until 2 p.m.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on a delicious Gyro Sandwich at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St. And don’t forget Free Fry Friday. Order any sandwich before 3 p.m. and receive a free small order of fries.
The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., invites you to Taco Tuesday and Tuesday night karaoke beginning at 6 p.m. The kitchen is open serving pub style food. On Friday, Byers and Gordon will be performing live from 7 to 10 p.m. The public is welcome.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., has introduced their new happy hour, weekdays from 3 to 5:30 p.m. They are starting a new Tuesday Shuffleboard League beginning at 7 p.m. Thanks A Brunch Food Truck will be on their back patio from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. And on Friday don’t miss new beer Friday featuring their latest batch of Knotty Amber Ale.
First Friday Art Walk talks place downtown this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Plan to come stroll through downtown and enjoy some great shopping, art, live music and dining specials. Admission is free and so is the parking, so don’t miss it.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
Be sure to visit Historic Downtown Pocatello on Facebook for a look at all of the events and specials taking place this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.