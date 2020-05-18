Welcome back
We are excited to welcome back many more of our downtown businesses as they were able to reopen on Saturday. Restaurants are once again welcoming guests to dine-in, and patios are open. Now we would like to invite our residents to come for a visit.
Welcome
Huddle Device Repair is now open at 312 W. Center St. This new business in Old Town Pocatello is an electronic device repair shop. They can fix anything from phones to computers. For more information, call Jordan at 208-317-4840.
The Bacon Experience will be opening soon at 204 N. Main St. This new shop will be serving legendary bacon dishes with local wines and brews. Take a look at the pictures on their Facebook page and watch for more information about pop-up specials and their grand opening.
This week
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., invites you to check out their website, mindyourbodypocatello.com, for information about their fantastic classes every day of the week. Private Pilates sessions are also now available if you need to get back into shape. Massage and foot zoning is available, too. Have questions? You are welcome to call Lori at 208-251-2047
Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St., is now open and welcoming customers. Stop in to see all of their new and vintage items.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., is now open and your favorite coffees, lattes, cold brews, desserts are back.
The Yellowstone Restaurant and Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St., are open for inside dining Monday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. Due to capacity limitations, reservations are highly recommended. Make reservations online at theyellowstonerestaurant.com or by calling 208-234-7000. Take-out and curbside pick-up are both available as well.
Villano's Italian has extended their hours. They are now open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for dine-in, take-out and curbside pick-up. That means you can now once again enjoy traditional Italian dishes for lunch and dinner. Call 208-904-0679 to order. Delivery is also available through Pocatello Food Express.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., is now open for inside dining and their custom brewed craft beers are on tap. Stop in this week to enjoy their full menu and new beers.
The shops of Idaho's Antique Row invites you in to do some shopping. Find antiques, furniture, collectible glass, art, rugs and more in all six shops including: Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Salt & Honey Natural Creation Shop, 150 S. Main St., is now open for regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Refill stations are available and new inventory is in stock. If you haven't visited this shop specializing in zero waste solutions for your home and family, you should.
Donut Bros, 401 N. Arthur St., is open. Now you can enjoy those delicious mini-donuts with their new menu additions, Italian sodas and snow cones. Graduating seniors are invited to stop in with their student ID cards to save $1 on any flavor snow cone. Call 208-530-0997 for more information.
The First National, 232 W. Center St., is now open offering their full menu along with beverages. They open at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday with breakfast specials.
Center Street Clubhouse, 542 E. Center St., is open seven days a week 11 a.m. to midnight, featuring daily specials, their full menu and beverages.
If your business needs an updated look, new shirts, hats or customized premium items, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main St., Alstons would love to help your business today. They are now open for regular business hours. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., is now open for dine-in service, and they have daily menu specials, beer specials and more.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering essential goods, produce and pre-packaged food items. The market asks if you are at high risk or are ill to stay home. In addition, the market will require 6-foot social distancing and recommends face coverings. No pets will be allowed and seating will not be available until the market can open completely, hopefully in June.
Whether you shop or dine in person, pick up curbside, order takeout or buy an online gift card from one of our businesses, keeping your dollars here, helping our locally owned and operated small businesses, is a win-win for all. Please continue to support local small businesses every way you can and every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.