Welcome
Welcome, CozyBelle! Located at 312 W. Center St., inside Huddlle West, CozyBelle is now open and will be participating in First Friday Art Walk this week.
First Friday Art Walk
On Friday, we will be hosting First Friday Art Walk, stroll and shop style. From 5 to 8 p.m., residents are invited to come downtown to stroll through our beautiful area and do some shopping and dining. A list of participating locations will be published on Thursday. Please plan to stay socially distanced and wear your mask.
Santa Returns to downtown
Santa will be back Downtown on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. He will be located inside the beautiful picture window at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St. Stroll by for a photo. The mailbox will be out for kids to drop in their letters to Santa.
In addition to Friday, Santa’s visits Downtown will include Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Dec. 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. On Dec. 12, Santa will be joined by several of his friends, also in windows. The Grinch will be located at Station Square, Rudy The Reindeer will be at Poky Dot Boutique, and Frosty will be at The Elwen Cottage.
More happening downtown this week
‘Tis the season for giving back at Off the Rails Brewing. They are running a canned food and coat drive to support those in need this winter season. Donate five cans or a winter coat and receive 15 percent off your entire purchase through the month of December.
At Huddle Device Repair, 312 W. Center St. inside Huddlle West, customers who bring in a new unwrapped toy, item of clothing or old electronics to be refurbished for Huddlle’s Community Charity Drive will receive 20 percent any purchase or repair. All accessories (popsockets, cases, screen protectors, chargers and cables, and headphones) are 10 percent off with any repair. Get those broken devices in for repairs just in time for the holidays. Shop local and get the same devices at the same price as the big stores and support your community during the holiday season. From now until the end of the year, receive a free device cleaning and sanitation using our powerful UVC sanitation cabinet. Device cleaning and sanitation starts at $15 and only takes 30 minutes — get it done on your lunch break.
Idaho’s Antique Row will be hosting their Christmas open houses on Friday and Saturday. During their regular business hours, they will be celebrating the season with holiday sales, cheers, beverages and treats. Be sure to visit Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
The United Way of Southeastern Idaho invites you to participate in their Brown Bag Challenge, Dec. 7 to 12. Grab your coworkers, civic group, faith group or friends. Donate what you would normally spend on your coffee and lunch to help lift up local families that were hit hardest in 2020. Prior to the pandemic, nearly 42 percent of families in Southeast Idaho were struggling to survive month to month. Currently non-essential and essential workers are still struggling to regain their footing. United Way of Southeastern Idaho supports local programs across our seven-county region that impact these families with basic needs, eviction avoidance, educational support, emergency housing and health services. Register your group to participate at bit.ly/2Vk3q3J.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Lots of local crafters with beautiful handmade items will be featured.
Thank you
Thank you to all of the sponsors and volunteers that made our event on Friday evening possible. 1,787 goodie bags were distributed to kids in our community. Special thanks to the most amazing elves that stood out in the cold for three hours putting smiles on faces of the young and young at heart, Ann McCarty, Kathy Maiben, Teresa Wakeman, Irv Johnson, Brittany Ball and Seriah Palagi. Special thanks to Idaho Santa, the Pocatello Fire Department, Relight the Night, and all those that lit up the night for our community.
Shop small and dine local all season long
This year, it’s even more important to shop small and dine local all season long. Whether you choose to shop and dine in person, order a gift card online, pick up take-out or curbside, our locally owned and operated businesses would love your support. Keep your dollars local and help your neighbors have a bright holiday season.
There is so much happening Downtown and so many merchant specials. Be sure to follow us on Facebook as we share as much as we can every day to help our businesses have a bright season.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.