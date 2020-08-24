Welcome One One Seven, Music Lounge
The One One Seven, Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., will be hosting its grand opening at 7 p.m. Friday. Enjoy live music beginning at 7 p.m. featuring Loot, Hot Pursuit, Modern Methods and Jelly, plus a DJ entertaining throughout the evening. This new lounge is open to adults 21 and older. Completely remodeled and ready to welcome you. Serving beer and wine with live music all the time!
The Bacon Experience is open
Located at 204 N. Main St., The Bacon Experience is now open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. and breakfast on Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m. Their full to-go menu featuring their bacon specialties and limited time specials is now available including Bacon Jalapeno Poppers, Pure Grilled Bacon, Bacon Maple Monkey Bread and their BBQ Bacon Thick Boy Sandwich.
Mattress giveaway at Pocatello Electric
Pocatello Electric and Serta Mattress wanted to give back to our community and are gifting five mattresses throughout the summer and fall. In June they honored a health care worker and in July they honored a front line worker. During August, nominations are being collected for grocery store employees. Please send your nominations to pocelectric@cableone.net and include why you are nominating this person and what extraordinary job they have done. Be sure to visit Pocatello Electric on Facebook for the stories they share from the nominations and the next lucky recipient.
Downtown this week
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, has expanded their hours. They are now open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. Be sure to like and follow them on Facebook for daily specials, including $2 off all things taco on Tuesdays and on Wednesdays all regular menu items are $12 or less. Dine in or order for take-out by calling 208-904-0679.
At Huddlle Device Repair, 312 W. Center St., they can build you a custom mini desktop PC that fits your budget and style. Great for dorm rooms, gamers, class projects, whatever your needs. Contact them today at 208-371-4840 for a free, no obligation, build estimate. Back-to-school special for ISU students: stop in with your ISU ID and receive 10 percent off your custom PC build.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St., offers 82 gourmet syrups with less sugar and more flavor, plus 12 sugar-free gourmet syrups. Enjoy an in-house baked sweet treat or a delicious ice cream.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on your choice of sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St. And, don’t forget Free Fry Friday. Order any sandwich before 3 p.m. and receive a free small order of fries.
The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St., features their gourmet tacos every Tuesday. Tacos are $1 each and you can wash them down with discount drink specials, including $5 margaritas. Their patio is open and they are now hosting happy hour every day from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, is hosting wine tasting every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., Happy Hour Monday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. with half-off beer, wine and cocktails and brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine inside or outside in the shade.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories and, of course, music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Crafted: Beverages at Station Square will be open with food, beer, wine, coffee and more.
On Friday, The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting a parking lot party featuring live music by Gas, Food & Lodging. Food and drinks begin at 6 p.m., and the music will run from 7 to 10 p.m. The public is welcome.
The Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main St., offers free pool and drink specials every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This week will feature fresh picked corn, peaches and tomatoes. Along with a variety of food items and handmade arts and crafts, the market is the place to be on Saturday morning. Located at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
The Food Truck Roundabout is now coming to the Old Town Pavilion on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. Hosted by Grandma’s Pantry, a variety of local food trucks will be on site on Mondays. Come out for fun food, snow cones, donuts, lemonade and more. A selection that will make everyone in your family happy while supporting local businesses.
We would love to see you downtown shopping and dining this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.