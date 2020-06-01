Join us
You are invited to come shop and dine downtown. We would love to see you enjoying a delicious meal, finding that perfect gift or enjoying a beautiful stroll. Flower baskets are going up today! Outdoor patios are open and the weather looks great for Art Walk!
First Friday Art Walk returns
On Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., we will be hosting First Friday Art Walk. Residents are invited to enjoy art, music, shopping and dining throughout Old Town Pocatello. A list of participating locations will be published on Thursday. There will be dining specials and additional outdoor seating for all to enjoy.
Specials this week
Sumisu, 309 E. Center St., is now open for dine-in service. Asian fusion and sushi not to be missed from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Wine Tasting on Tuesdays has returned at The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Salt & Honey Natural Creation Shop, 150 S. Main St., is open for their regular business hours Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Refill stations are available and new inventory is in stock. If you haven’t visited this shop specializing in zero waste solutions for your home and family, you should.
Save $1 on every Tuesday and Thursday on your choice of sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St.
Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., is once again open for their regular hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to stop in for all of your music needs.
Donut Bros, 401 N. Arthur St., is open and invites you in to enjoy those delicious mini-donuts with their new menu additions, Italian sodas and snow cones.
Check the Portneuf Valley Brewing Facebook page for new expanded summer hours and daily specials. If you order over $30, PVB will fill up your growler with beer for free. Just tell your server, Penny sent me in.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the grass at the pavilion. Crafters will be returning and invite you to stop in and do some shopping.
Coming up
Idaho’s Antique Row will be hosting their June Poker Run on June 13. Visit each of the six antique shops in Old Town Pocatello for shopping specials and to pick up a poker card. Prizes for best and worst hands at the end of the day.
The Elks Lodge will be hosting a parking lot party on June 26. There will be food specials and the band Almost Famous will be performing.
The Revive@5 Summer Concerts are slated to begin on July 1. The schedule is currently being finalized and will be published very soon.
Putting on our red, white and blue to honor our country, military, veterans and first responders. July 1 to 4, the city of Pocatello, city of Chubbuck, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Old Town Pocatello Inc. are partnering with Idaho Central Credit Union to host a community-wide contest. Categories will be: Most Patriotic Family Photo, Most Patriotic Residence, Most Patriotic Business and Most Patriotic Vehicle. Photo entries may be posted to the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page on July 1 to 4. Judges will select the winners on July 6. Prizes will include a $100 Visa gift card and large trophy for each category.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.