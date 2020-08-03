DNH Studios expands
DNH Studios has moved and expanded into a new, larger space, just next door and still at Station Square. The move gives them more room to better serve you. This space has direct access into the atrium of Station Square and includes a larger workroom. Stop in this week and take a look at the new inventory, new vendors and all of the excitement happening at Station Square.
Call for artists
The Old Town Outdoor Gallery at Cottonwood Junction is excited to announce the second annual Outdoor Art Exhibit making its premiere on Aug. 21 and running through Sept. 4 during First Friday Art Walk. At this time, a call for artists or groups of artists who wish to paint a mural for the exhibit is now open. The theme this year is “Impressions of 2020: We Got This.” There are a limited number of spaces, and painting will take place Aug. 8 to 20. Artists interested in submitting a mural design for this year can email cottonwoodjunction@gmail.com or call 208-251-0929 for further details. Last year’s event was a huge success, and we are looking forward to seeing all of the beautiful work this summer.
Happening this week
The Food Truck Roundabout is now coming to the Old Town Pavilion on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. Hosted by Grandma’s Pantry, a variety of local food trucks will be on site on Mondays. Come out for fun food, snow cones, donuts, lemonade and more. A selection that will make everyone in your family happy while supporting local businesses.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is available for private parties (up tp 25 people). Cost is $20 perhour includes $10 in quarters for the arcade machines. No outside beverages, please, but you can bring in food or get delivery from ChubbyZ' or take-out from Sumisu. To make a reservation, message them on Facebook @Barricade_poky or email at barricade.macchina@gmail.com. Stay tuned for some exciting things in August, including a wine tasting on Aug. 20.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., has a new inventory of face masks and face shields including child sizes in the shop. Stop in this week and check out the selection while they last.
The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St., features their gourmet tacos every Tuesday. They are $1 each and you can wash them down with discount drink specials including $5 margaritas. Their patio is open for your dining convenience.
Stop by the 313 Whiskey Bar for Whiskey Wednesday Flight Night, every Wednesday in Pocatello’s only whiskey room. Their experienced bartenders create a specific whiskey flight for each week. When you order the designated flight you get 20 percent off. It’s a great way to try whiskeys, learn a little about them and enjoy great company. Flight night special runs from 4 p.m. to close.
Have you tried a sushi platter at Sumisu? Featuring their signature Tiny Dancer, Yellowstone, Portneuf, Dynamite Shrimp and California Rolls, the sushi platter is a must try! Always the freshest and always delicious at Sumisu Asian Fusion and Sushi, 309 E. Center St.
PV’s Uncorked on Main will host the next Wine Pairing on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Five courses will be paired with five wines. For reservations, call 208-233-1322 today. These events have been selling out so make your reservations early.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories and, of course, music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Crafted: Beverages at Station Square will be open with food, beer, wine, coffee and more.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, is hosting wine tasting every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Happy Hour Monday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. with half-off beer, wine and cocktails and is now serving brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine inside or outside in the shade.
Portneuf Valley Brewing has a fresh new line-up of Brewer's Specials on tap. Pair up your favorite frosty beverage with their amazing line-up of daily specials. Check out Wednesday Steak Night, Fish Friday's, Surf & Turf Saturday or Scampi Sunday specials. See the PVB Facebook page for all the specials.
On Friday, we will be hosting First Friday Art Walk. From 5 to 8 p.m., residents are invited to enjoy art, music, shopping and dining throughout Old Town Pocatello. A list of participating locations will be published on Thursday. There will be dining specials and additional outdoor seating for all to enjoy.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items. Jewelry, art, artisanal cookies and more. Stop in on Saturday; it’s a great way to support local!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This week will feature fresh picked corn, peaches and tomatoes. Along with a variety of food items and made made arts and crafts, the market is the place to be on Saturday morning. Located at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
We would love to see you downtown this week shopping and dining. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.