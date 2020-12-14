Welcome, Star Route Brewery
Star Route Brewery is now open at 218 N. Main St. Pocatello’s newest brewery is pouring their own handcrafted beers and seltzer along with several guest taps Monday through Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 10 p.m. They have T-shirts, logo pint glasses, stickers and “Star Route” masks for sale. Stop by this week, get some swag and try a beer.
Happy second anniversary
Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main St., is celebrating its second anniversary with a buy one, get one half off any equal or lesser value item in the store including their exclusive Bethany Lowe decor, Jim Shore ornaments, Fitz and Floyd china, collectables like Precious Moments, Boyd’s Bears, Snow Babies and their LED light-up canvas art with built in timers. They have pre-made holiday gift boxes full of fantastic deals with beautiful designer ornaments, LED twinkle lights and warm scents. Not sure what to get that special someone? They have gift certificates in any denomination. They are open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Santa returns to downtown
On Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance inside the windows at JT Couture, 200 S. Main St., Suite Q. Stroll by for photos and stop in to do some shopping at this new shop.
Santa will be back downtown on Saturday inside the beautiful picture window at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St., from 3 to 5 p.m. He will have candy canes for the kids. Shopping specials inside the store, too.
Wine tasting opportunities
The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge will be hosting its weekly wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Enjoy a delicious selection of wines while you enjoy appetizers and a custom prepared meal.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be hosting its monthly wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Experience special wines selected to enhance the holiday spirit. Cost is $10 for five pours, plus special pricing on wines by the glass or bottle on the night of the tasting. You can purchase a ticket in advance at my-site-102391.square.site or at Barricade on the night of the event. Delivery is available from ChubbyZ', to-go from Sumisu or bring your own snacks. COVID protocols are in place, so please plan to wear a face covering when you are not seated.
PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will be hosting their holiday wine pairing event on Thursday. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature six wine courses and five food courses. Reservations are necessary, so call 208-233-1322 today.
The new year is right around the corner
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., invites you to take a look at their options for yoga, pilates, ballroom dancing, adult tap and more. They offer options that are convenient for your needs including in-person classes, Zoom and online memberships. With the new year ahead, now is a great time to give their quality teaching a try. Private and semi-private instruction is also available. Contact Lori Head at 208-251-2047 for additional information.
Historic Downtown Pocatello is the place to shop local and keep your dollars working in our economy. Here are some great gift ideas:
Visit Decadence Board Shop for all of your boarding gifts and apparel needs, 326 W. Center St.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., is featuring their brand new Prancing Reindeer Espresso, holiday cookies and delicious desserts, and delectable dog treats, too! Stop in for a hot drink and find a great gift.
Stop by Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., for the perfect gift for the fisherman/fisherwoman in your life.
Visit Wild Things Car and Truck Accessories, 128 S. Second Ave., for the coolest and most in demand car and truck accessories.
Visit Old Town Gunslingers, 352 N. Main St., for the hunter, marksman or collector.
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s oldest jewelry store, has the sparkle that will make your Christmas shine. Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
ISU students love ISU gear. The Orange & Black Store, 103 S. Main St., has the perfect gift for your student.
Classic vinyl for the collector as well as the music lover at Vintage Vinyl & Antiques, 101 N. Main St.
Visit Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., for clothing, jewelry, home decor, kids toys and lots of handcrafted gifts from talented local artists.
Give the gift of pet lodging and grooming from Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too! They also have a variety of treats and toys in stock because they know our furry family members also have stockings to be filled.
Visit Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., for jewelry, clothing, tapestries, banners, crystals, stones, books, knives, swords, leather journals, oils, incense, wind chimes, unique musical toys, Tibetan singing bowls, dragons, fairies, greeting cards, salt lamps and so much more!
Don’t forget, The Crafter’s Market will be open inside Station Square on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the market is open featuring local artists and crafters with a variety of gift ideas.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.